Brixton Capital Acquires The Quad at Whittier in $100M Retail Center Acquisition

Solana Beach-based private real estate investment firm Brixton Capital announced it acquired retail center The Quad at Whittier for $100 million from an undisclosed seller.

Located at 13400 to 13582 Whittier Blvd. and 8415 to 8330 Painter Ave., the 314,593-square-foot, nine-building retail center is 95.6% occupied. Its credit tenants include Vallarta Supermarkets, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Dollar Tree, Petco, Michaels, Five Below and Burlington.

“We see The Quad as the heartbeat of Whittier,” said Rob Taylor, president and chief investment officer of Brixton Capital, in a statement. “Our goal is to thoughtfully enhance the center through targeted improvements and curated leasing so it continues to be a place where the community can gather, shop and connect.”

Originally constructed in 1953, the center was expanded in 1965 with renovations completed over time. Its location near the I-5 and I-605 freeways has consistently supported customer demand, as does the dense and established trade area surrounding the center.

The purchase is fueled in part by a $250-million retail programmatic joint venture Brixton established with an undisclosed global alternative investment manager last year, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2012 by Marc Brutten, Brixton’s retail holdings in Southern California amount to approximately 1.2 million square feet with this acquisition.

Brixton attributed the acquisition to its strategy of investing in high-quality suburban retail centers anchored by daily-needs and destination tenants that generate consistent traffic and stable cash flow. Active asset management and targeted enhancements under Brixton’s ownership will further strengthen the center’s position as a key community retail destination, the company added.

Chase Levra and Chris Hoffmann of Eastdil Secured represented the seller, while Brixton represented itself in this transaction.

Information for this article was sourced from Brixton Capital.