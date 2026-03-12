CBRE Closes Major Van Nuys Industrial Property Sale Amid Record-Low Vacancy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CBRE has announced that it has arranged the sale of the Roscoe Woodley North L.A. Industrial Campus, a fully leased industrial property located at 8201-8221 Woodley Avenue and 16200 Roscoe Boulevard in Van Nuys, for an undisclosed price.

CBRE’s Michael Longo, Eric Cox and Bennett Robinson represented the confidential seller. The buyer was CIRE Equity, a privately held real estate investment firm.

“The San Fernando Valley is one of the tightest and most supply-constrained industrial submarkets in the country,” said Longo, senior vice president at CBRE. “This large 19-acre property, immediately off the 405 and adjacent to the Van Nuys Airport is main and main for the market. The 100% leased investment offered strong in-place income with long-term flexibility for the site.”

Situated in a prime North Los Angeles infill location directly off the I-405 and adjacent to the Van Nuys Airport, the Roscoe Woodley Campus comprises 307,883 square feet across two industrial buildings and a 7.4-acre M2-zoned yard on 19 total acres. The property features 16 dock-high doors, six ground-level doors and 28-foot clear heights in the main warehouse, along with abundant parking, modern power infrastructure and flexible industrial configurations.

The San Fernando Valley, and particularly Van Nuys, remains one of the most supply‑constrained industrial markets in Southern California. According to CBRE Research, Van Nuys maintains an exceptionally low vacancy rate of just 2.0%, including zero vacancies for spaces larger than 100,000 sq. ft. The broader Greater San Fernando Valley posted a vacancy rate of 4.5% in Q4 2025, one of the lowest among major U.S. markets.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.