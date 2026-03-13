Newmark Closes $38.2M Westwood Land Parcel Sale for Future Los Angeles Development

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newmark has announced that it has completed the $38.2-million sale of 10918-10926 Le Conte Avenue, a 1.16-acre land site with a 9,647-square-foot office building in the heart of Westwood.

Newmark executive managing director Ryan Plummer and WESTMAC executive vice presidents Willa McNamarra Fields and Jim Burnap co-represented the seller, Le Conte Westwood Development, in the off-market transaction. The buyer was co-represented by Newmark executive managing director David Kluth and JLL executive vice president Aliya Coher.

The property benefits from its prime location adjacent to UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, steps from the vibrant Westwood Village retail and dining corridor and with direct access to major thoroughfares and the I-405 and I-10 freeways for connectivity throughout the Westside of Los Angeles. The buyer’s plans for the new development will be revealed in the coming months.

“Westwood remains one of the most resilient and sought-after submarkets in Los Angeles, driven by its proximity to UCLA, affluent demographics and limited development opportunities,” said Kluth.

“An irreplaceable land site near UCLA in Westwood Village is a once-in-a-generation foothold in the heart of Los Angeles, where scarcity, walkability and enduring demand intersect,” said Plummer. “This core Los Angeles institution’s presence in Westwood is poised to deliver lasting benefits to the entire surrounding community.”

Coher added, “This prime parcel represents a rare chance to acquire land in a high-demand location, and we were pleased to represent the buyer in securing this strategic asset.”

Information for this article was sourced from Newmark Group, Inc.