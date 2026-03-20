Hanley Investment Group Arranges $6.9M Murrieta Net-Lease Sale

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Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has announced that it has arranged the $6.9-million sale of two single-tenant pads leased to Quick Quack Car Wash and Popeyes at the intersection of California Oaks Road and Jackson Avenue in Murrieta. The transaction closed before Popeyes commenced construction and opened for business.

Hanley Investment Group’s senior vice president Sean Cox and executive vice president Bill Asher represented the seller, a private developer based in Orange County. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor based in California’s Central Valley, was represented by Brendan Tyoran and Jake Linsky of Matthews Real Estate Investment Sales.

“We generated multiple qualified offers from California-based buyers and ultimately procured an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer from California’s Central Valley,” said Cox. “We strategically marketed the property, promoting Quick Quack’s rare upcoming 12% rent increase to help maximize value and secure premium pricing for the seller.”

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The two-tenant property features two separate, stand-alone pads on one 1.78-acre parcel. Quick Quack Car Wash, which is located at 40640 California Oaks Road in Murrieta, occupies 4,126 square feet and was built in 2022. The tenant operates under a 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease with approximately 17 years remaining, including 12% rental increases every five years and multiple renewal options.

The Popeyes’ site is located at 40642 California Oaks Road and will occupy 1,983 square feet under a new 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease with 10% rental increases every five years. Popeyes is scheduled to start construction soon at the site. The store is not built and open yet, but Popeyes is paying rent.

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Both leases offer long-term, sustainable rents and no landlord responsibilities, providing stable, predictable cash flow for the buyer.

Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 300 locations across California, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma and Washington. Established in 2004, the company is a fully automated express car wash chain.

“Express car washes are one of the most profitable tenants in the net-lease sector,” said Asher. “With margins between 50% and 60%, the average location can be very profitable and withstand potential future economic challenges. As the category continues to expand, the market should see a notable increase in single-tenant net-lease car wash properties coming to market over the next six to 12 months.”

Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of $475 million in car wash-occupied investments in the past five years, including eight Quick Quack sales in California in the last 18 months.

Popeyes is one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurant brands with more than 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally. The tenant at this location is Milton Group, Inc., the largest Popeyes franchisee on the West Coast with 40 locations across California and Nevada. Milton Group has operated in the Murrieta trade area for more than 20 years and is relocating from a successful nearby location to the subject property.

The property is positioned at the signalized intersection of California Oaks Road and Jackson Avenue, which sees 52,000 cars per day and offers excellent visibility. The site benefits from immediate proximity to Interstate 15, located just one-half mile south with 150,000 cars per day, and enjoys frontage along California Oaks Road, a major retail thoroughfare with 37,000 cars per day.

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It is surrounded by daily-needs anchors and national retailers, including Target, Albertsons, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, LA Fitness, Barons Marketplace, Bowlero, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s and more. One block away, Cal Oaks Plaza, which is anchored by Albertsons and Target, remains one of Murrieta’s top-performing community centers.

The surrounding trade area features over 162,000 residents within a five-mile radius and an average household income of $140,000 within three miles. Murrieta has experienced a 470% population increase since 1991, supported by sustained economic expansion and strong job growth.

Information for this article was sourced from Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors.