San Diego’s Dirty Birds Expands with New Downtown Long Beach Location

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The Bascom Group, LLC, has successfully leased a 3,039-square-foot, ground-floor, second-generation restaurant space to the Dirty Birds in the downtown Long Beach market. Located at 200 Pine Avenue in the prime downtown area, there is an adjoining 4,923-square-foot, lower-level space that is well-suited for a nightclub available for lease. The location has dedicated on-site retail and restaurant parking and is at the base of a six-story, 66,104-square-foot office building renovated in 2022.

A visual landmark in Downtown Long Beach, 200 Pine is a six-story office tower with an attached 123-stall parking structure. This building has been recently renovated to provide Class “A” common area and tenant improvements. 200 Pine features retail tenants on the bottom floor, including Agaves Kitchen & Tequila and Agaves Ultra Lounge. 200 Pine has an attached 123-stall parking structure. This Long Beach office building offers steel and concrete construction and over 90% historical tenant retention since the early 1990s. This building has Class “A” common area and tenant improvements, which have been recently upgraded.

Dirty Birds is a popular, locally-owned restaurant and sports bar chain primarily known for its chicken wings in San Diego. Founded by partners Jonathan Ollis, Adam Jacoby and Fred Hollman, the restaurant has established itself as a “home away from home” for sports fans in the area. The original location is located in Pacific Beach. Multiple locations now exist across San Diego, including Ocean Beach, Liberty Station, the College Area (SDSU) and a spot at the UCSD Price Center. They are known as a high-energy sports bar, often displaying numerous “wing championship banners.” In addition to their specialized wings (with options like Dirty Blue, Seoul and Apple Bourbon Chipotle), they offer salads, burgers, sandwiches and craft beers.

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Paul Diamond, senior principal, stated, “We are excited to welcome Dirty Birds restaurant to 200 Pine. They are a locally owned restaurant and sports bar, proudly serving some of the best wings in San Diego. They make serving the community their number one priority, both inside and outside of the restaurant. We are targeting to have them open later this year. The last lower-level space we have available for lease is an adjoining 4,923-square-foot space that is ideal for a nightclub. We have had a lot of interest from bar owners to make this a speakeasy-type club with private access from the parking garage.”

Noel Aguirre and Sean Lieppman at Lee & Associates are the leasing representatives for the owner.

David Kim, managing partner, added, “Downtown Long Beach is experiencing a major revitalization driven by community-focused events, public space improvements and increased investment. The signing of the Dirty Birds lease on the prime corner of Pine Avenue in Long Beach is a great example of this transformation. Key initiatives include the DTLB Live! monthly series on the Promenade, the transformation of Pine Avenue and the inaugural Long Beach Revival Festival, aiming to boost local culture and economic growth.”

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Various public transportation options are available to tenants, such as a downtown transit route and the Metro A Line, one block from the building.

Long Beach is undergoing a major revitalization, with over $1.7 billion in projects expected to transform the city by 2030, driven by the 2028 Olympics, the Elevate 28 infrastructure program and the Downtown Plan update. Key initiatives include transforming the downtown waterfront, creating a 400-acre wind turbine facility at the Port, and creating dense, mixed-use developments like the Mosaic, adding thousands of residential units and new public spaces.

Information for this article was sourced from Bascom.