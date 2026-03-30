Mazak Corporation Inks Major Deal at Swallows Creek Industrial Campus

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL represents landlord Dedeaux Properties in new lease

JLL has announced that Mazak Corporation signed a long-term lease to occupy an entire 14,093-square-foot building at Swallows Creek, a newly constructed Class A three-building, 136,000-square-foot industrial campus located at 30590 to 30700 Rancho Viejo Road in San Juan Capistrano. The space will be used by the company, a leader in the design and manufacture of productivity-improving machine tool solutions for general office, light assembly, warehousing and distribution.

JLL’s Louis Tomaselli and Kris Smith represented landlord Dedeaux Properties in the new lease and are overseeing leasing at the property. Mazak Corporation was represented by Kyle McGillen of Cushman & Wakefield. Swallows Creek can accommodate a wide range of users from 20,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet.

Advertisement

“Mazak is a very strong tenant that demonstrates the demand and shares our strong conviction in San Juan Capistrano and South Orange County,” said Kimberly May, Dedeaux senior director of asset management. “Their commitment underscores the area’s potential to attract high-quality industrial users seeking a strategic location, a skilled workforce and long-term stability.”

“This transaction reflects the broader trend across Orange County, where industrial tenants are increasingly willing to pay for newer and better-quality industrial properties in prime submarkets,” said Smith. “Despite an increase in vacancy over the past year, Orange County remains one of the most supply-constrained industrial markets in the country, positioning rents to remain among the highest nationally as tenant demand continues for well-located infill buildings.”

Swallows Creek is strategically located in South Orange County with direct access to Interstate 5 Freeway, providing convenient access to neighboring communities. Two buildings (101,508 square feet and 20,800 square feet) remain available, featuring 30-foot clear height, combined 35 dock-high doors, 4,000 amps of power, 83 trailer stalls and 169 car parking stalls.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.