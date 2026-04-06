BMO Finances 255 New Units of West L.A. Affordable Housing for Veterans

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Construction is underway on four new multifamily developments across West L.A., delivering 255 permanently affordable homes designed specifically for the local veteran community.

Made possible through financing from BMO, these projects will provide critically needed housing, steps from the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and key transit corridors. This initiative will help support Mayor Bass’ “House Our Vets” program, which aims to match unhoused vets with permanent housing.

Located in the highly sought-after neighborhoods of Sawtelle and Mar Vista, each community is situated near vibrant commercial corridors and transportation hubs.

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1 2 3 4 1. 1747 Stoner Ave. 90025 2. 1734 Barrington Ave. 90025 3. 4129 Centinela Ave. 90066 4. 4706 Centinela Ave. 90066

Locations include:



1747 Stoner Ave. 90025 – 53 units: 28 studios, 25 one-bedrooms

– 53 units: 28 studios, 25 one-bedrooms 1734 Barrington Ave. 90025 – 53 units: 28 studios, 25 one-bedrooms

– 53 units: 28 studios, 25 one-bedrooms 4129 Centinela Ave. 90066 – 76 units: 39 studios, 37 one-bedrooms

– 76 units: 39 studios, 37 one-bedrooms 4706 Centinela Ave. 90066 – 73 units: 22 studios, 51 one-bedrooms

Developed by Los Angeles-based real estate development and investment firm Passo, the buildings will feature modern amenities, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit HVAC systems, laundry facilities, contemporary finishes and expansive rooftop decks with sweeping neighborhood views.

“At a time when affordability is top of mind across Los Angeles, this investment delivers high-quality housing that supports stronger, more resilient communities and reflect what’s possible when partners come together with a shared vision to address housing needs head-on,” said Kim Liautaud, BMO managing director, CRE & infrastructure.

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Information for this article was sourced from BMO.