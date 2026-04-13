PIR Commercial Realty Launches Institutional Brokerage in Laguna Niguel

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

PIR Commercial Realty has announced the official launch of its commercial real estate brokerage, headquartered in Laguna Niguel and serving California’s major markets from Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco to key suburban submarkets throughout the state.

Anna Murphy

Founded by Anna Murphy, PIR Commercial Realty enters the market focused on delivering senior-level brokerage expertise across every major commercial asset class to the institutional investors, private equity sponsors, owner groups and joint venture partnerships that drive California’s most significant transactions.

The firm is designed for clients who require more than a transaction broker. PIR Commercial Realty serves as a strategic partner to sophisticated principals – guiding acquisition strategy, structuring joint ventures, advising on disposition timing and execution, and representing sellers through the full arc of a marketing and closing process.

PIR Commercial Realty advises clients across all major commercial property categories, including land, multifamily & apartment communities, senior housing, student housing, hotel & hospitality, mixed-use & ground-up development and grocery-anchored retail.

Advertisement

This breadth allows PIR to serve clients with complex, multi-asset portfolios and sponsors seeking a single brokerage partner capable of advising across a full capital stack and diverse property mix.

On the listing side, PIR Commercial Realty is actively seeking to represent sellers of large, institutional-quality assets – newer construction and well-positioned properties with the fundamentals to attract serious capital. The firm specializes in working with owner groups navigating a sale or recapitalization, including partnerships and multi-member ownership structures, where alignment and communication across stakeholders is just as important as the marketing process itself.

PIR approaches every listing engagement as a full advisory mandate – from pricing strategy and offering memorandum preparation through buyer qualification, negotiation and closing. For owners considering the disposition or repositioning of a high-quality asset, PIR provides the market intelligence, buyer relationships and senior-level attention those opportunities demand. The firm works cooperatively with owner groups at every stage, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed, aligned and represented throughout the process.

Advertisement

PIR Commercial Realty is structured to work alongside institutional investors, family offices and private equity sponsors engaged in joint venture acquisitions and programmatic buying strategies.

“PIR Commercial Realty was built with a specific client in mind – the sophisticated sponsor, the institutional owner group, the joint venture partnership that needs a brokerage partner who understands not just the asset, but the capital structure and the strategy behind it,” said Murphy. “California remains one of the most dynamic and complex commercial real estate markets in the world. Our job is to help our clients move through it with clarity and confidence – whether they are acquiring their next asset, developing a site, listing a premier property or repositioning a portfolio holding.”

Information for this article was sourced from PIR Commercial Realty.