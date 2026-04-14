Antelope Valley Commerce Center Secures Historic 9.4M SF Entitlement in Palmdale

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The Palmdale-based Antelope Valley Commerce Center (AVCC) has officially received entitlement approval for one of the largest industrial entitlements ever done in Los Angeles County. The entitlement covers AVCC East, which allows for just over eight million square feet of industrial development. This milestone, combined with the previously planned AVCC West (approximately 1.4 million square feet), creates the full master-planned AVCC project – marketed together as AVCC East & AVCC West – for a combined total of up to 9.4 million square feet, spanning approximately 510 acres.

The project represents a generational opportunity for economic growth, job creation and long-term regional investment in the Antelope Valley. Ultimate build-out will run in excess of $1.2 billion in cost, and the entitlement positions Palmdale at the forefront of Southern California’s evolving logistics and advanced manufacturing landscape.

A signature feature of the development is the potential for a single building spanning up to two million square feet. The site’s exceptional access to Highway 14 and strong potential for rail and air access, combined with proximity to the Palmdale Regional Airport and Plant 42, creates a rare competitive advantage for a facility of this scale.

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The project’s broad building size range accommodates small, mid-sized and large users, creating opportunities for a diverse tenant mix – from emerging regional operators to major national and international companies.

AVCC represents the “next ring” on the regional industrial pricing map, providing critical cost relief for companies facing record-high sale and lease rates across Greater Los Angeles. Businesses can now access state-of-the-art facilities at significantly lower occupancy costs while remaining within the Los Angeles County footprint.

Planned specifications include:



Up to 42’ clear heights

ESFR fire sprinkler systems

Expansive truck courts and abundant trailer parking

Dock-high and grade-level loading

Build-to-suit office configurations

These modern design standards position AVCC to meet the evolving needs of logistics, e-commerce, advanced manufacturing and distribution users.

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The Antelope Valley region offers a deep and skilled labor pool with strong commuter accessibility. Combined with Palmdale’s business-friendly environment and pro-growth leadership, AVCC provides companies with a streamlined path from entitlement to operation.

Significant infrastructure improvements along State Route 14 are currently underway, enhancing regional connectivity and improving goods movement throughout the Los Angeles Basin and beyond.

The area’s emergence as a premier logistics hub accelerates with adjacent developments. The City of Palmdale is advancing a major one-million-square-foot (approximate) Trader Joe’s facility near AVCC – a significant investment that reinforces the region’s growing appeal to major retailers and logistics operators.

Together, these developments signal a powerful shift in the regional industrial market, positioning Palmdale as a critical gateway for companies seeking modern facilities, operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

Information for this article was sourced from Covington Group, Inc.