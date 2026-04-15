On Location LA Establishes 2028 Olympics Hub With 445 S. Figueroa Street Lease

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CBRE has announced that it has facilitated a 108,272-square-foot lease at 445 S. Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles on behalf of Washington Capital. The tenant, On Location LA, a global premium experiential hospitality company, will occupy six floors in the building, establishing its Los Angeles headquarters ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

On Location delivers ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. The new space will serve as both its L.A. headquarters and a major hospitality hub for its 2028 Games work.

Christopher Penrose, John Zanetos and Kelli Snyder of CBRE represented the landlord, Washington Capital, in the transaction.

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“This lease reflects a rising demand from companies positioning themselves in the heart of the action as Los Angeles prepares to host the Olympic Games and other major global events,” Penrose said. “Class A, well‑capitalized buildings like 445 S. Figueroa are attracting top tenants who see the value and importance of being centrally located in Downtown L.A.”

The 445 S. Figueroa Street location is a premier Class A office tower offering strong ownership with no debt on the building, modern amenities, elevated on‑site services and direct access to Downtown’s expanding collection of dining, transit and entertainment options.

According to CBRE Research, this lease represents the largest new office lease transaction in Downtown Los Angeles since Q4 2024.

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Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.