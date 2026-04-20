Atar Capital Secures Prime Century City Office Space for Global HQ

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Atar Capital, a Los Angeles-based global private investment firm, announced it has signed a lease at 1950 Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Since its inception by founder and managing partner Cyrus Nikou, the firm has grown into a globally renowned organization, managing more than 14,500 employees around the world. The new office space at 1950 Avenue of the Stars will serve as the firm’s official global base of operations, housing its M&A, business development and operations teams under one roof.

“Century City is not just where we work – this city has been the backdrop for every deal we have closed, every company we have reshaped and every milestone we have celebrated over the past decade,” said Nikou. “We’re proud to have signed this new lease in the heart of Los Angeles, and as we enter 2026, we are more committed than ever to this community, to our affiliate companies and to the work that still lies ahead.”

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The anticipated move will maintain Atar Capital’s presence at the center of Los Angeles’ most active financial corridor and follows a period of strong deal activity across the firm’s comprehensive, cross-industry portfolio, underscoring Atar’s expertise in the lower middle market as well as its momentum heading into its second decade.

Information for this article was sourced from Atar Capital.