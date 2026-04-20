Hines Secures $55.75M for Prime Oxnard Multifamily Real Estate

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JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has secured a $55.75-million acquisition financing for Tempo at Riverpark, a 235-unit Class A multifamily community located in Oxnard.

JLL represented the borrower, Hines U.S. Property Partners, the firm’s flagship commingled U.S. core plus fund. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Hines, in arranging the five-year loan through a bank.

Tempo at Riverpark, located at 450 Forest Park Blvd. in Oxnard’s Riverpark master-planned community, represents a high-quality suburban living option within Ventura County. Built in 2016, the property is currently 95.7% occupied as of December 2025.

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The property’s prime location provides immediate walkable access to The Collection at Riverpark, a 650,000-square-foot open-air shopping destination anchored by Whole Foods and Target. The retail center attracts more than 10.2 million annual visitors and ranks No. 1 in visitation within a 15-mile radius and No. 5 overall in California.

Ventura County continues to demonstrate strong multifamily performance, driven by healthy demand fundamentals and limited new supply. The county has achieved average annual rent growth of approximately 4.5% over the past decade, with historical occupancy averaging 96%.

Tempo at Riverpark features spacious units averaging 955 square feet with premium finishes, including in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, luxury pool and spa, resort-style cabana seating, resident lounge with gas fireplace and private garages for select units.

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The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by president Kevin Mackenize, managing directors Annie Rice and Brandon Smith, director Gyasi Edmondson and analyst Alyssa Malley.

“The successful arrangement of acquisition financing for Tempo at Riverpark highlights the immense amount of liquidity in the debt space for high-quality multifamily assets and top-tier sponsors,” said Rice. “Through a competitive marketing process, JLL sourced aggressive financing terms that allow Hines to execute their business plan with flexibility while maximizing returns to their fund.”

Information sourced from JLL.