CBRE Promotes Justin Schultz to Vice Chair for Exceptional Global Advisory

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Justin Schultz (Holly Hutson Payne)

CBRE has announced that Justin Schultz has been promoted to vice chair, the firm’s highest professional title reserved for top producers who demonstrate sustained excellence, leadership and exceptional client service.

Schultz leads a team specializing in advisory services for global organizations with complex real estate portfolios. Building on the trust and relationships established through his retail work, he has expanded his advisory role across clients’ broader portfolios, including industrial and office assets.

“Justin understands what sets retail clients apart – they’re among the very most sophisticated clients we serve because real estate is part of their core business,” said Laura Barr, Americas retail leader. “Few producers leverage our platform as effectively as Justin does – each time pulling in a tailored combination of tools, talent and expertise across CBRE to serve clients at that level.”

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With more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience, Schultz is widely recognized for delivering customized, results-driven solutions and serving as a trusted advisor to some of CBRE’s largest and most sophisticated clients. His reputation for designing and executing comprehensive real estate strategies across diverse asset types has helped expand CBRE’s influence in the retail sector and beyond.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.