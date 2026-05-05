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Commercial Real Estate

Inside The Ivory: A Design-Forward New Hotel in Koreatown

The Ivory Debuts in Koreatown
Guest Room at The Ivory
(Hand-out/The Ivory, LLC)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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A new hospitality concept aims to quietly redefine the landscape of Los Angeles boutique hotels. Located in the heart of Koreatown, The Ivory is an intimate, 48-room urban sanctuary designed to offer guests a sense of belonging and considered design within one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Founded by seasoned developer and hospitality operator Rachel Gerstein, The Ivory was conceived in response to a perceived gap in Los Angeles’ hospitality landscape: a space that feels elevated, welcoming and exclusive, yet deeply human. Rooted in the philosophy of “home, but better,” the property blends the warmth of a private residence with the refinement and global sensibility of a boutique hotel.

Its design-forward approach draws on a range of international influences, from the rooftop retreats of Mexico City and Lima to London’s understated elegance, the soft palettes of the South of France and the subtle whimsy of Portofino – all thoughtfully reinterpreted through a distinctly Los Angeles lens.

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“Koreatown – and Los Angeles more broadly – offers an incredible sense of energy, culture and constant movement,” says Gerstein. “With The Ivory, I wanted to create a place where guests can truly exhale – a tucked-away retreat that feels intimate and intentional, without ever veering into pretension. Every detail is rooted in the kind of experience I seek when traveling: thoughtful design, meaningful connections to local and emerging art, engaging programming, abundant natural light and an overarching sense of sanctuary.”

Through this flexible approach, alongside tailored amenities and culturally relevant, community-driven programming, The Ivory positions itself as both a sanctuary and a gathering place.

Information for this article was sourced from The Ivory.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.
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