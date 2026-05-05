IRG Expands Mexico Industrial Real Estate Portfolio to 3 Million Square Feet

The addition of three properties, including the one shown here in Durango, expands the IRG Mexico portfolio to approximately 3 million sq. ft.

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Industrial Realty Group expands its portfolio south of the border with strategic acquisitions totaling over 600,000 square feet

Los Angeles-headquartered Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the largest owners and developers of commercial and industrial real estate in the United States, has announced that its Mexico-based platform, IRG Mexico (IRGM), has expanded its growing international portfolio by acquiring three properties in Durango and Guanajuato.

These acquisitions, totaling 633,683 square feet, further strengthen IRG Mexico’s presence in key regional markets.

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IRG Mexico, a subsidiary of IRG, focuses on sourcing, acquiring and operating industrial real estate assets throughout Mexico, with an emphasis on leasing up underperforming sites. The company currently holds nearly 3 million square feet of industrial real estate across dynamic markets, including assets with additional development potential.

“IRG continues to expand our international footprint in Mexico,” said Justin Lichter, chief investment officer of IRG. “These acquisitions not only align with our long-term market strategy, but the projects also result in economic growth and job creation in the surrounding communities – a core pillar of IRG’s values.”

The Durango and Guanajuato properties are strategically located in regions experiencing increased industrial activity and connectivity, making them well-suited for a variety of industrial, logistics and commercial uses. IRG Mexico plans to evaluate each site for potential repositioning, leasing opportunities and future development.

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IRG has built a national reputation for acquiring and transforming underutilized properties into productive assets, with a portfolio exceeding 100 million square feet across more than 150 properties in the United States. Through IRG Mexico, the company is extending this proven model into international markets, capitalizing on cross-border economic growth and demand for industrial space.

These latest acquisitions represent another step in IRG Mexico’s continued expansion, as the company seeks to grow its presence in high-demand industrial corridors and deliver long-term value to tenants, partners and investors.

Information for this article was sourced from IRG Mexico.