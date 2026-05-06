Todd Huber Joins BISON Partners to Drive Retail Real Estate Growth

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Accomplished retail investment leader reunites with Brad Rable at BISON Partners following Phil Voorhees’ arrival and a string of value-add acquisitions across the western U.S.

Todd Huber

Irvine-headquartered BISON Partners, LLC, a retail-focused real estate investment and operating company targeting value-add opportunities across the western United States, has announced that Todd Huber will join the firm as head of asset management. Huber joins BISON from Paragon Commercial Group, where he served as senior vice president of investments and spent eight years leading retail acquisitions, development and asset management assignments across Southern California.

The hire marks the latest milestone in BISON’s continued strengthening of its retail investment strategy. Since being founded in 2022 by Brad Rable and Wil Smith (founder and CEO, Greenlaw Partners; co-founder, BISON), the firm has built a team with more than 75 years of combined investment and development experience, benefiting from Greenlaw’s track record on projects totaling over $12 billion in value.

Huber will be based in the South Bay, where BISON is establishing a new office to support its growing presence across the West Coast.

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In January, BISON announced that Philip D. Voorhees – CBRE’s longtime top retail broker – had joined the firm as a partner, leading acquisitions and capital markets. Clay Rollins also supports the firm’s acquisitions pipeline and investment execution team. BISON has closed a string of notable deals across California, Arizona and Nevada, including the recently acquired $38.27-million Bernal Plaza, a 139,559-square-foot open-air center in San Jose, California, purchased in a joint venture with PCCP.

“Todd is exactly who we need leading investment execution and development as BISON expands its team and portfolio,” said Brad Rable, co-founder of BISON Partners. “Having worked alongside him at Paragon, I saw firsthand how he creates real value across complicated retail projects in Southern California’s most competitive submarkets. Todd thinks like an owner, sees around corners at the tenant level and brings the discipline on financial analysis to sharpen every deal we pursue.”

Rable added, “I’ve known Todd for years – he was a colleague and a friend long before he was a hire. Todd’s joining BISON is a huge step forward for us and an ideal fit culturally.”

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As head of asset management, Huber will oversee investment performance and execution across BISON’s growing portfolio of grocery- and drug-anchored centers, experiential multi-tenant projects, covered-land plays and single-tenant retail developments, working closely with Rable and Voorhees to translate the acquisition thesis into bottom-line results.

“BISON is convicted and executing what few firms are actually pulling off right now – buying necessity-based retail deals and building an entrepreneurial team with the right mix of experience, skill sets and relationships to execute on them,” said Huber. “I spent four incredible years working alongside Brad at Paragon, and I’ve been lucky to call him a friend and mentor since he left to build BISON. Joining Brad and a BISON team this nimble, well-capitalized and committed to excellence was an easy decision. I’m eternally grateful to the entire team at Paragon for the eight most formative years of my career, and I’m excited to leverage that experience to help accelerate BISON’s growth.”

“Todd’s hire signals where BISON is headed,” added Philip D. Voorhees, partner for acquisitions and capital markets at BISON Partners. “We’ve been aggressive on the buy side because the window is open, and a strong operator converts acquisitions into performance. Todd brings that ability in spades.”

Information for this article was sourced from BISON Partners LLC.