Cushman & Wakefield Expands Occupier Services with Tom Maloney Hire

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Industry veteran joins in new key leadership role

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that Tom Maloney has joined the firm as chair of occupier advisory services. In this senior leadership role, Maloney will accelerate growth, elevate talent and strengthen Cushman & Wakefield’s Occupier Advisory Services platform.

“Tom brings an exceptional track record and a proven ability to scale and grow a commercial real estate advisory and services business,” said Matt Chatham, president, occupier advisory services. “Companies face shifting demands, and Tom has built an impressive career in developing strategies that deliver consistent best practices and agile solutions to solve occupier’s evolving challenges.”

“His leadership will be vital as we continue to deliver a world-class platform to serve clients,” he continued. “Tom joining the team accelerates our momentum and reinforces Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment to providing top-tier global advisory.”

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Reporting directly to Chatham, Maloney will focus on enterprise‐level strategy, business development, talent mentoring, recruiting and direct executive support to a broad spectrum of clients. Maloney will serve as a catalyst for collaboration, a key figure shaping the next generation of top producers and a visible ambassador for Cushman & Wakefield’s Occupier Advisory Services capabilities.

“Organizations need clear, strategic guidance to align their real estate with their core business goals, requiring deep strategic thinking and creative solutions,” said Maloney. “I look forward to working with Matt, the leadership team and the broader brokerage community to build on the firm’s platform and deliver for clients across key markets in the U.S. and globally.”

Based in Los Angeles, Maloney brings a strong national lens to the firm, and his leadership will extend globally, leveraging his experience to support client operations at scale. This broad reach allows him to connect local market insights with key enterprise goals.

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With more than 35 years of experience, Maloney joins Cushman & Wakefield from JLL where he most recently served as executive vice chairman, working across the business to ensure client success, mentor emerging talent and recruit top talent across all business lines. Additionally, he served in several leadership roles, including president of JLL’s Tenant Representation business, served on JLL’s Brokerage Operating Committee and led all JLL business lines in the Southwest Region.

Information for this article was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.