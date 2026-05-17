Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Companies Acquire Commercial Properties Amid Uncertain Investor Confidence

Aerial view of Downtown Los Angeles
(Andrey Popov/Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

When the State Compensation Insurance Fund acquired the 158,785-square-foot Class A office building at 35 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena, the nonprofit insurance carrier joined the ranks of several mid-sized and large companies that acquired office and industrial properties over the past year. The acquisitions stem from wavering confidence from institutional investors as office and vacancy rates climb and pricing for high-quality assets resets lower.

There has been an uptick in owner-user commercial real estate acquisitions across the region. In areas such as Downtown Los Angeles, where major office buildings have been acquired by companies such as Capital Group, the trend is a sign that the market is stabilizing.

“We are seeing a meaningful shift from renting to owning in Downtown L.A., and that’s one of the strongest signals that market confidence is returning. When occupants decide to buy their buildings, it tells us they believe pricing has reached a point of long-term value and that Downtown’s future is worth investing in. Owner-user acquisitions do not happen in declining markets; they happen when users believe the bottom is in, and the next chapter is taking shape,” said Jessica Lall, managing director of CBRE in Downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Moreover, these acquisitions can come with additional investments. For example, State Compensation Insurance Fund plans to renovate its property by adding a fitness center and meeting space that will be available to tenants. It will occupy a portion of the nine-story building as a regional hub for its Southern California operations, with the remaining space available for lease to third-party tenants.

“Acquiring this building marks an important milestone for us, highlighting our efforts to optimize our real-estate footprint and underscoring our lasting investment in the area, our valued customers, and, above all, our Southern California employees,” said Andreas Acker, chief administrative officer at State Fund, in a statement.

Brad Chelf, Ron Wade and Taylor Watson of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. JLL represented the seller, Swift Real Estate Partners. Swift Real Estate Partners will continue to manage the property.

Advertisement

For industrial properties, there was a spike in rents post-pandemic and asking rates could still be 50% higher than prior rental rates for tenants with expiring leases, while sale prices have slid due to lower overall demand due to a combination of high interest rates, tariffs and uncertainty among importers due to higher gas prices. That combination has led to some tenants acquiring their properties rather than renewing leases, as institutional investors look to realize a return on their investment.

In Orange County, Future Foam acquired two buildings for $145 million last year at the expiration of its lease, totaling 417,000 square feet. The manufacturer had previously been a tenant at the building and acquired it from investment firm Principal Real Estate Investors.

Other industrial transactions in Orange County include Robinson Pharma’s $40.7-million acquisition in Santa Ana. The supplement manufacturer acquired the 82,000-square-foot building from investor Hines to expand its manufacturing capacity. China-based Jiaherb Inc. acquired a recently built warehouse in Brea for $53.7 million from Boston-based investment firm AEW Capital Management.

Although there has been an uptick in owner-user acquisitions, there is an active leasing market for certain growing industries. Companies in the aerospace and defense sector have leased more than 2.5 million square feet across Southern California as they obtain venture funding and scale production capabilities. That includes Anduril’s announced 1.18-million-square-foot campus in Long Beach. Other firms that added capacity in neighboring areas include Hadrian, SpaceX, Varda, Northwood Space and Hermeus, among others.

“Long Beach has long been a naval and manufacturing city, with a history of building complex aircraft. Today, the next generation of companies is choosing to build and hire here again,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, in a statement.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real EstateMay 2026Business by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Tech-Savvy Woman Conducing Online Management Webinar For Business Professionals

Human Resources

The “New Look” HR Toolkit

Businessman using tablet with AI graphics superimposed

Banking & Finance

The Technology Stack Reshaping Banking

Tall Buildings At Downtown Los Angeles Against Blue Sky

Commercial Real Estate

Q1 2026 CRE Report: Companies Acquire Commercial Properties amid Uncertain Investor Confidence

investment commercial building for sale illustration office warehouse

Law

The Region’s Top Law Firms Go All-In on Tech, Sports, and Entertainment

Fitness, man and tired with resting on floor for workout fatigue, exhausted and breathing for recovery.

Muscle Recovery

The One Biological Metric That Determines if You’re Actually Recovering (It’s Not Sleep)

Made By All Launches Made By Us Studios, Welcomes Tanya Cohen to Help Lead Venture

Entertainment Business

Tanya Cohen Joins Made By Us Studios as Co-CEO to Pioneer Creator IP

Exterior of Nordstrom Rack store

Goods & Retail

Two New Nordstrom Rack Los Angeles Locations Opening in 2027

8020 Consulting and Invoke Announce Exclusive Partnership

Banking & Finance

8020 Consulting and Invoke Partner to Deliver AI Finance Transformation for CFOs

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer

Entertainment Business

Legendary Options ‘The Rush Bible’ Adaptation Exploring High-Stakes Sorority Culture

Michael Anthony joins Genesis Bank as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Leader

Orange County

Genesis Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team with New SVP Michael Anthony

Slide Insurance

Banking & Finance

Slide Insurance Expands to California with a New E&S Property Program

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP Celebrate 25-Year Milestone

Law

SGFLMS: The Premier Trusts and Estates Litigation Firm Celebrates 25 Years

Last chance deals

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Deals & Coupons

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for May 2026

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Deals & Coupons

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in May 2026

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Happy family with luggage and backpacks coming to the wooded hotel

Deals & Coupons

The Best Vrbo Coupons for May 2026

Tripadvisor on phone in front of a map

Deals & Coupons

Tripadvisor Deals: The Best Discounts for May 2026

Bed with new mattress in room

Deals & Coupons

Nectar Mattress Coupons: Best Deals for May 2026

Tax season with wooden alphabet blocks, calculator, pen on 1040 tax form background

Deals & Coupons

The Best TurboTax Discount Codes - May 2026

little asian girl jumping on bed at home with dad, korean man playing with daughter

Deals & Coupons

Save Up to 40% With These Naturepedic Coupons and Deals

Young beautiful hispanic woman preparing vegetable smoothie with blender at the kitchen

Deals & Coupons

Vitamix Promo Codes and Deals: Save $180 in May 2026

Sam's Club exterior. Sam's Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart.

Deals & Coupons

Sam’s Club Coupons 2026: Up to 50% Off Your Order

Happy mother with little daughter near window at home

Deals & Coupons

Get Up to 55% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons

Advertisement