Altaline Launches Ascend Safety Collective: A New Era for the Elevator Services Platform

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Altaline Capital Management, LLC and Haven Capital Partners have announced the launch of Ascend Safety Collective, a network of local elevator services businesses providing mission-critical safety and compliance solutions for commercial, government and industrial markets.

Ascend has developed a modern approach for growth, recruiting and partnership in the elevator industry. Regional businesses remain independent while gaining access to capital for talent, technology and expansion, positioning them to capture outsized growth opportunities in their markets. Ascend aims to cultivate a culture that gives employees clear, accelerated career paths and will invest heavily in developing and elevating talent across its family of companies, offering roles in technical, project management, business development and operations. In addition, an innovative, broad-based ownership program gives every employee the opportunity to benefit from Ascend’s future growth.

As part of the platform launch, Dennis Mason, former CEO of Kings III Emergency, and Chip Smith, co-founder of ATIS, have joined Ascend’s Board of Directors.

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Mason brings more than 40 years in the elevator industry, including over 30 years in leadership roles, most recently as CEO of Kings III Communications and previously as president of Modern Elevator. He has extensive experience overseeing large-scale operations, driving organizational growth and fostering a culture of safety and efficiency.

“The industry is changing rapidly – as the large incumbents look to get bigger, independent companies have a unique opportunity to become the vendor-of-choice in their local markets,” said Mason. “Clients have increasingly focused on technical quality, responsiveness and reliability in their vendor selection.”

Smith has over 25 years of operational leadership experience. Smith has held senior positions with multiple business services companies and, most recently, as president and CEO at ATIS, a major elevator consulting company, where he demonstrated a unique ability to drive organic growth and foster employee success, earning industry recognition for his strategic vision and hands-on approach.

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“We are big believers in the power of ownership and putting equity in the hands of every employee,” said Smith. Ultimately, everyone plays a part in the company’s success, and they should own a piece of what they are building.”

Ian Balmaseda, managing director at Altaline, added, “We are excited to partner with Dennis, Chip and the Haven team to build a next-generation elevator maintenance and repair platform. Our north star is simple: Put customers and employees first – and success follows.”

“We see a unique opportunity to help entrepreneurial owners of elevator services companies unlock growth opportunities while protecting their family legacy,” said Yash Kandoi, partner at Haven. “To support that vision, we are focused on strengthening operations, building scalable systems and recruiting top talent to drive the next phase of growth.”

Ascend is actively seeking partnerships with other independent elevator services companies from commercial and industrial clients, led by growth-minded leaders who want a strategic partner to help them reach their goals.

BakerHostetler and Maven Group advised Altaline. Fredrikson & Byron and Winston & Strawn advised Haven.

Information for this article was sourced from Ascend Safety Collective.

