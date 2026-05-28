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Commercial Real Estate

Transforming Otay Mesa: W.A. Rasic’s Massive Underground Utility Infrastructure Project

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Long Beach-headquartered W. A. Rasic Construction has completed a major underground utility infrastructure project supporting the Metropolitan Airpark development at Brown Field in Otay Mesa (in San Diego County near the Mexican border). The work included storm drain, domestic water, fire water and sewer systems installed across multiple phases in an active airfield environment.

The project required careful sequencing adjacent to operational runways, with daily coordination to maintain safe access, protect airport operations and keep construction moving without unnecessary disruption.

W. A. Rasic’s scope included more than 10,470 linear feet of storm drain piping supported by 71 structures, including aircraft-rated box culverts and biofiltration basins designed for airfield performance requirements. The company also installed 6,840 linear feet of domestic water pipeline, including dual metered backflows and multiple laterals serving new Fixed Base Operator facilities.

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Fire protection infrastructure included 1,360 linear feet of fire water lines, supported by seven backflow devices, six fire hydrants and stainless steel risers. Sewer construction included 5,460 linear feet of pipeline and 13 manholes tying into existing infrastructure near Britannia Boulevard. A second phase added 2,260 linear feet of sewer pipeline, demonstrating the project team’s ability to adapt sequencing across a phased development.

Work was performed in a constrained aviation environment where crews managed deep utility installation near active airport operations. This required close coordination among field leadership, airport operations and project stakeholders to align work windows with safety protocols and site access requirements.

“Executing utility construction within an active airfield requires disciplined planning, precise coordination and constant communication,” said David Lee, vice president of operations for W. A. Rasic Construction. “Our team worked closely with airport operations while advancing multiple utility scopes safely and efficiently.”

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The completed infrastructure supports continued development at Brown Field and provides critical utility systems for future aviation, commercial and operational use. The project reflects W. A. Rasic Construction’s experience delivering complex underground utility work in active, high-coordination environments.

Information for this article was sourced from W. A. Rasic Construction.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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