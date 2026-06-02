Tejon Ranch Co. and Dedeaux Break Ground on a Massive New Class A Industrial Facility

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Los Angeles-based commercial real estate developer Dedeaux Properties and Tejon Ranch Co. are preparing to break ground on a 510,385-square-foot Class A industrial facility at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Lebec. The property is at the crossroads of two major freight corridors and sits in one of the region’s tightest industrial submarkets.

“Our partnership with Dedeaux is built on shared conviction, which includes knowing when to move,” said Matt Walker, chief executive and president of Tejon Ranch Co., in a statement. “We’re building into a market where industrial supply across Southern California is limited, and leasing demand has been accelerating. Our new facility is well timed to meet the market.”

The building is located about 75 miles north of Los Angeles and is situated on a 24.6-acre site. It will have a 36-foot clear height, 100 dock-high doors, 185-foot cross-dock truck courts, an ESFR sprinkler system and 4,000 square feet of turnkey office space. It’s slated for completion in early 2027.

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The current inventory of seven million square feet of nearby industrial space is fully occupied by such firms as IKEA, Nestlé USA, L’Oréal, Caterpillar, Dollar General, Camping World and Famous Footwear, alongside Plant Prefab, a manufacturer of modular homes. It supports an employment base of 5,000 people.

“We believe in the future development potential of the measured build-out of the remaining 11 million square feet of industrial entitlements within Tejon Ranch Commerce Center,” said Rishi Thakkar, Dedeaux Properties senior director of investments, in a statement. “The speed at which 100% of the existing space was leased or sold to high-caliber tenants underscores its strong market positioning and the viability of this evolving industrial hub.”

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The 20-million-square-foot master planned development has emerged as a strategic alternative to an increasingly land-constrained Inland Empire, offering available acreage, direct freeway access, expedited building delivery and a Foreign Trade Zone designation that allows tenants to defer, reduce or eliminate customs duties on imported goods. A new residential community, Terra Vista at Tejon, opened in spring 2025.

This will be Dedeaux’s second industrial project in the area. In 2024, Dedeaux developed and sold a 233,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility only months after completion to a national clothing and textile distributor, which was relocating its operations from the Inland Empire.

JLL’s Mike McCrary and Mac Hewett have been retained as exclusive leasing brokers. Fullmer Construction is serving as the general contractor of the new development.

Information for this article was sourced from Dedeaux Properties.

