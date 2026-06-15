Stream Realty Partners Opens Los Angeles Office for Commercial Real Estate Expansion

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Firm adds team from Avison Young to anchor new location

Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, has announced the opening of its new office in Downtown Los Angeles, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s presence across Southern California. This strategic growth builds upon Stream’s existing operations in Orange County and the Inland Empire and is further strengthened by the addition of a high-performing team from Avison Young.

Stream’s newest Southern California location is anchored by a seasoned group of commercial real estate professionals with deep experience in office tenant representation and a long track record advising occupiers on complex real estate assignments across the region and nationally. The team will be led by Jonathan Larsen, who joins as executive vice chairman, and Chandler Larsen, who joins as managing director. Working alongside Marty Pupil, executive managing director, who oversees Stream’s California offices, Larson and Larson will help drive the firm’s continued growth across Los Angeles as it expands its presence and capabilities throughout the market.

They are joined by Sally Zesut and Eric B. Moore, both senior vice presidents; Luke Eskigian, vice president; and Sebastian Bernt, associate. The broader team also includes senior analyst Austin Cassidy, marketing specialist Arianna Nienow, and senior brokerage coordinator Yolanda Gerardo.

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“This expansion is about putting the right team in place,” said Pupil. “This group brings the relationships, experience and execution to make an immediate impact.”

“This is a deliberate step in how we’re building our platform in California,” added Chris Jackson, president & CEO of Stream. “We’re investing in the markets that matter most to our clients and aligning them with teams that can deliver at a high level. That combination is what drives long-term growth for us.”

Jonathan Larsen

Jonathan Larsen brings more than three decades of experience in commercial real estate, most recently serving as a principal and managing director at Avison Young, where he was a member of the firm’s U.S. executive committee. Over the course of his career, he has completed some of the largest and most complex lease and sale transactions across the United States, specializing in tenant representation, sale-leasebacks and investment sales.

Chandler Larsen

Chandler Larsen joins Stream after serving as a principal at Avison Young, where he advised a diverse client base, including law firms, entertainment companies and financial services firms. Moore brings more than 30 years of experience advising corporate and institutional clients on leasing, investment sales and strategic real estate decisions, having completed more than 10 million square feet of transactions throughout his career. Zesut brings extensive experience in construction management and project delivery, overseeing complex real estate projects across the region. Eskigian brings more than 20 years of experience in project and construction management, specializing in tenant improvements and build-outs across a wide range of industries throughout Southern California. Bernt adds a unique blend of research and transaction expertise, having previously served in both capital markets and market intelligence roles.

“Stream’s momentum and reputation as a best-in-class platform made this an incredibly compelling opportunity for our team,” said Larsen. “We were drawn to the firm’s entrepreneurial culture, collaborative approach and commitment to delivering tailored, client-focused solutions. Los Angeles is a complex and evolving market, and we are excited to build and grow a leading platform here.”

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing and dedicated research.

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Information for this article was sourced from Stream Realty Partners.

