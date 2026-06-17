L.A.’s Palisociety Inks Deal with Design Hotels Amid Historic Tourism Super-Cycle

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In a major transaction shaking up Southern California’s boutique hospitality sector, Berlin-headquartered Design Hotels has announced its largest-ever portfolio expansion through a landmark agreement with Los Angeles-based operator Palisociety . The deal integrates 16 properties across nine U.S. destinations – representing more than 1,000 available keys – into the Design Hotels ecosystem, a move timed precisely as Los Angeles steps into an unprecedented global tourism spotlight.

The deal lands at a critical macroeconomic juncture for the region. With sports mega-events either currently underway or coming soon, the merger comes during a historic three-year sports tourism super-cycle for Southern California. For local commercial real estate and business communities , the transaction represents an institutional brand positioning itself to capture a massive, sustained influx of global travelers.

“Palisociety has always been driven by our love of design, culture and independence, and this agreement feels like a natural extension of those shared passions,” said Avi Brosh, founder of Palisociety.

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For Palisociety, founded in Los Angeles by Brosh in 1998, the agreement serves as a massive validation of its hyper-local, neighborhood-centric model. While Palisociety will continue to manage and operate the properties day-to-day, the individual owners of these boutique properties stand to gain institutional distribution power.

Nearly half of the 16 properties joining the curated global collection are anchored in premium, tourist-heavy Los Angeles neighborhoods. The local properties transitioning into the portfolio include:

Palihouse West Hollywood (95 keys)

(95 keys) Palihotel Hollywood (74 keys)

(74 keys) Palihotel Westwood Village (54 keys)

(54 keys) Silver Lake Pool & Inn (54 keys)

(54 keys) The Hôtel Lili Beverly Hills (44 keys)

(44 keys) Palihotel Melrose (33 keys)

(33 keys) Le Petit Pali Brentwood (25 keys)

The regional expansion also brings in critical Southern California markets like Palm Springs and Laguna Beach for Design Hotels, alongside key national growth hubs including Seattle, Memphis, and Austin-adjacent markets.

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The expansion solves a classic boutique hotel dilemma: maintaining a fiercely independent, design-forward brand identity while scaling up occupancy and backend. By joining Design Hotels – a curated, independent collection operating under the Marriott International umbrella – the properties will be able to take advantage of Marriott’s built-out infrastructure.

In the coming months, all 16 properties will also integrate into the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform. This gives the boutique assets direct access to a database of more than 200 million global members right as international tourism to Los Angeles peaks.

The portfolio addition positions Design Hotels to surpass 100 properties across the Americas this year, capitalizing on the broader institutionalization of niche, community-driven real estate assets.