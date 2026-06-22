CBRE Arranges Sale of Fully-Leased R&D Facility in Hawthorne

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CBRE has announced that it has arranged the sale of 3507 Jack Northrop Avenue, a 40,553-square-foot industrial flex / R&D campus in Hawthorne.

The property is fully leased to a long-term, advanced manufacturing tenant and serves as an extension of the company’s design and production operations.

Michael Longo and Melissa Moock of CBRE’s National Partners, in collaboration with CBRE’s Private Capital Partners, led by Anthony DeLorenzo and Mark Shaffer and CBRE’s Airport and Aviation Properties Practice Group, led by Katrin Gist represented the seller, Farallon Capital Management, Jofa Capital and Urban Investment Research Corporation (UIRC), in the transaction.

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The property is an industrial campus situated adjacent to Hawthorne Municipal Airport with direct runway access. The 2.04-acre campus is comprised of five buildings, including a 17,969-square-foot aircraft hangar with 40-foot clear height, office space, an industrial R&D facility, a terminal building and an on-site fuel farm.

“Our firm acquired the asset in 2023, consistent with our ‘Funky & Fragmented’ investment thesis,” said Jackson Brissette, managing principal at Jofa Capital. “We were pleased to secure a long-term lease with a Fortune 100 tenant.”

Located in Hawthorne’s Century Business Center, the property benefits from a highly constrained submarket characterized by near-zero vacancy and limited new construction over the past decade.

“This transaction underscores the growing investor appetite for mission-critical R&D and advanced manufacturing assets in the South Bay,” said Moock. “As next-generation advanced manufacturing continues to expand in the area, we are seeing sustained demand for highly specialized industrial facilities that support innovation, engineering and production. These assets are integral to tenants’ operations and are increasingly viewed as long-term strategic investments.”

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The property is positioned at the center of one of the nation’s leading advanced manufacturing hubs, where aerospace, electric vehicles, AI and clean energy sectors converge. The surrounding markets are home to a dense cluster of innovation-driven occupiers, reinforcing the area’s role as a critical node in the future of U.S. manufacturing.

“It was an honor for Jofa Capital to be part of the dynamic community that is the Hawthorne Airport and Century Business Center, alongside so many cutting-edge and innovative companies,” Brissette further noted.

According to CBRE Research, advanced manufacturing occupiers leased 3 million sq. ft. (all asset types) across LA and Ventura Counties in Q1 2026, with 88% of that activity taking place in South Bay. Overall, as of Q1 2026 gross industrial leasing activity in Los Angeles exceeded the prior three years at 14.6 million sq. ft., an increase of 27.3% quarter-over-quarter and 4.4% year-over-year.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE.