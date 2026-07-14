Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

CBRE Facilitates 84,041-Square-Foot Industrial Lease for Targus in Anaheim

CBRE Facilitates 84,041-Square-Foot Industrial Lease for Targus in Anaheim
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

CBRE has facilitated an 84,041-square-foot industrial lease for Targus at Anaheim Concourse, located at 1206 North Miller Street in Anaheim.

Targus will relocate its corporate headquarters to Anaheim, upgrading to a newly constructed Class A facility. The property is owned by BentallGreenOak. CBRE represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.

The space is part of the Anaheim Concourse business park and features a modern industrial design with 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, a secured truck court and direct access to the region’s major freeway network.

Advertisement

CBRE professionals involved in the transaction include Sean Ward, Brian DeRevere and Ryan Peterson.

“This lease checked all the boxes, providing a modern Class A building with the functionality, location and image needed to support the company’s next chapter,” said Ward, executive vice president at CBRE. “We’re continuing to see occupiers prioritize quality facilities in established infill markets, and this transaction is another example of companies making strategic real estate decisions that position them for long-term growth while staying connected to their employees, customers and the communities they serve.”

According to CBRE Research, Orange County’s industrial market continues to be characterized by a limited supply of high-quality space and sustained occupier demand for well-located, Class A facilities. Infill markets such as Anaheim remain especially competitive, as tenants seek modern buildings that enhance efficiency and support long-term operational needs.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.

Commercial Real EstateBusiness by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Biotech leader Pendulum Therapeutics appoints Madison Reed CEO Amy Errett

Healthcare & Science

Biotech Leader Pendulum Therapeutics Appoints Madison Reed CEO Amy Errett

Entertainment Business

Invisible Narratives Taps Ex-Amazon and Moonbug Execs to Lead Franchise Growth

Sweta Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, AXS

Entertainment Business

AXS Names Former Roku Executive Sweta Patel as Chief Marketing Officer

The OC Way

Orange County

Orange County United Way Launches $18M ‘The OC Way’ Campaign

Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Stanford professor, cofounder & CEO of World Labs/founding director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute

AI & Tech

Stanford’s “Godmother of AI” Launches Spatial Intelligence MasterClass

Business handshake

Banking & Finance

AAEL Partners Launches Global Energy Investment Platform with Oaktree

Keck Medicine of USC business operations office at The Walnut Plaza at 215 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena

Healthcare & Science

Leading Health System Keck Medicine Broadens Pasadena Footprint

Dunkin' x Kylie Jenner

Entertainment Business

Dunkin’s Pink Playbook: Inside the Kylie Jenner Collaboration

FIFA World Cup Halftime

Entertainment Business

The Business of Halftime: Inside FIFA’s Bet on Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS

Panerai CEO Emanuelle Perrin says that the company's DNA is rooted in its bold – and once secret – military contracts.

Goods & Retail

Guarding a Military Secret: Panerai CEO Emmanuel Perrin on Analog Heritage

Nimble.LA 3x2

AI & Tech

Nimble.LA Expands Board of Directors Amid Surge in Enterprise AI Demand

Caylent Appoints Eduardo Fayh as President and Chief Operating Officer

Orange County

Caylent Taps 25-Year Tech Veteran Eduardo Fayh as President & COO

The Latest Deals

Advertisement