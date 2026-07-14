CBRE Facilitates 84,041-Square-Foot Industrial Lease for Targus in Anaheim

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CBRE has facilitated an 84,041-square-foot industrial lease for Targus at Anaheim Concourse, located at 1206 North Miller Street in Anaheim.

Targus will relocate its corporate headquarters to Anaheim, upgrading to a newly constructed Class A facility. The property is owned by BentallGreenOak. CBRE represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.

The space is part of the Anaheim Concourse business park and features a modern industrial design with 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, a secured truck court and direct access to the region’s major freeway network.

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CBRE professionals involved in the transaction include Sean Ward, Brian DeRevere and Ryan Peterson.

“This lease checked all the boxes, providing a modern Class A building with the functionality, location and image needed to support the company’s next chapter,” said Ward, executive vice president at CBRE. “We’re continuing to see occupiers prioritize quality facilities in established infill markets, and this transaction is another example of companies making strategic real estate decisions that position them for long-term growth while staying connected to their employees, customers and the communities they serve.”

According to CBRE Research, Orange County’s industrial market continues to be characterized by a limited supply of high-quality space and sustained occupier demand for well-located, Class A facilities. Infill markets such as Anaheim remain especially competitive, as tenants seek modern buildings that enhance efficiency and support long-term operational needs.

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Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.