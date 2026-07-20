Milhaus Merges With SRG Residential and Acquires Broadshore

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The combined vertically integrated multifamily platform totals $2.5 billion in development pipeline, more than 50,000 homes under management and expanded investing and lending capabilities across more than 20 markets nationwide

Milhaus and SRG Residential announce the completion of a merger forming a national, vertically integrated, multifamily platform focused on developing, owning and managing apartment communities in more than 20 top U.S. apartment markets. Following the merger, the combined development pipeline includes over $2.5 billion of total investment activity and more than 50,000 apartment homes under third-party management, supported by approximately 1,400 employees. In addition, Milhaus has agreed to acquire Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners to expand investment and lending capabilities.

Together, the three companies will benefit immediately from a more durable balance sheet, cycle-tested leadership, a strong foundation for growth and greater access to a diverse pool of development and investment opportunities.

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The merger with Newport Beach-based SRG Residential, a subsidiary of Sares Regis Group, adds more than 190 properties and 46,000 units to the third-party property management portfolio and expands geography, leadership and pipeline to grow development and construction. The combined company plans to start eight development projects in 2026 totaling more than 2,000 new units and expand development and construction resources in Southern California, Denver and Phoenix with SRG Residential’s leadership and infrastructure.

Chris Payne, former CEO of SRG Residential, joins Milhaus as both the chief development officer and a shareholder. Jeff Bailey, president of Property Management at SRG Residential and a shareholder, will continue to lead the combined property management group, ensuring continuity and leadership alignment across the organization.

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Tadd Miller, CEO of Milhaus. “SRG Residential brings a best-in-class, high-touch approach to property management and operations along with a quality development pipeline and seasoned leadership, while Milhaus contributes a high-quality owned portfolio and disciplined development and capital markets infrastructure. Together, we’re creating a platform that is greater than the sum of its parts and exceptionally well positioned for future growth.”

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“We were very intentional about finding the right partner for the future growth of SRG Residential,” said Chris Payne. “Milhaus and SRG embrace a similar culture with shared values, a commitment to operational excellence and a belief that exceptional people produce exceptional results for our investors, clients and residents. By combining SRG’s high-touch management and innovative development approach with Milhaus’ disciplined capital and development infrastructure, we are unlocking powerful synergies and long-term opportunities for our teams, partners and residents.”

Building on the merger with SRG Residential, Milhaus reached an agreement to acquire Broadshore Capital Partners, an investment management and lending platform with a 30-year track record in equity and debt investment strategies across multifamily and related sectors. The addition of Broadshore expands Milhaus’ capabilities beyond development, construction and property management by offering partners direct access to invest in acquisitions and lending strategies with an institutional investment manager and vertically integrated operator. Broadshore’s client base includes large pension funds, insurance companies and international institutional investors investing directly in the U.S.

“This is a meaningful step forward in our strategy to scale the platform and expand our investment and lending offerings,” said Miller. “Broadshore brings a strong reputation and a proven investment track record across multiple cycles that complement our vertically integrated model. Together, we are better positioned to grow our acquisitions and lending platforms, access new opportunities and deliver stronger outcomes for our investors.”

“By combining with Milhaus, our investment platform gains tremendous scale and operational expertise. When we close, this will be a fully integrated multifamily investment platform,” said Brad Howe, CEO of Broadshore Capital Partners. “We have built a strong foundation with over 35 years of experience managing investor capital. This combination enables us to accelerate growth, expand our reach and better serve our investment clients and partners with a more comprehensive set of capabilities.”

Upon closing, Howe will become the chief investment officer of Milhaus and a shareholder, along with Broadshore principals Russell Munn and James Pomeranz. The Broadshore transaction targets a late summer (2026) closing.

The combined Milhaus platform will operate corporate offices in Indianapolis; Newport Beach; Los Angeles; New York; Orlando, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona, reflecting the company’s expanded national reach and commitment to serving markets across the country. The integration of these three companies follows Milhaus’ recent acquisition of Contravest, a third-party property management provider in Orlando, Florida, in late 2025.

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Information for this article was sourced from Milhaus, SRG Residential and Broadshore Capital Partners.