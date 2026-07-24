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Commercial Real Estate

Tutor Perini Subsidiary Fisk Electric Lands $26.9M Houston Project

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Sylmar-headquartered Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, has announced that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company, has been awarded an electrical renovation project valued at approximately $26.9 million by a confidential customer for a healthcare facility in Houston.

The project encompasses the modernization of the facility’s electrical distribution systems supporting its normal, life safety and emergency power operations – critical systems essential to uninterrupted patient care and facility operations.

The scope of work includes the replacement of 5kV switchgear located in the basement and penthouse levels, installation of new 480-volt and 208-volt switchboards, and the implementation of a new bus riser system serving levels 7 through the penthouse. All work is being performed in an active healthcare environment, requiring detailed coordination, phased execution and strict adherence to hospital safety and operational protocols.

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Construction is currently underway and substantial completion is anticipated in April 2027. The contract value will be reflected in the company’s backlog for the second quarter of 2026.

Tutor Perini Corporation has provided construction services since 1894. It offers general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and has strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management and public-private partnership projects.

Information for this article was sourced from Tutor Perini Corporation.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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