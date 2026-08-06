DLR Group Acquires McFarlane Architects to Expand Science & Tech Portfolio

McFarlane Architects’ design for Vividion Therapeutics’ expansion unites laboratory and corporate functions into a cohesive campus focused on small-molecule therapeutics for cancer and immune disorders.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The global integrated design firm DLR Group has announced that San Diego-based science and technology design firm McFarlane Architects has joined the firm. The addition of McFarlane Architects strengthens DLR Group’s science and technology practice and accelerates access to science and technology clients in San Diego, one of the largest life science hubs in the country.

Founded by Neal McFarlane, McFarlane Architects is nationally recognized for architecture, planning and interior design of science and technology and advanced manufacturing environments. It brings a diverse portfolio through long-standing relationships with science and technology clients, including Alexandria Real Estate Equities, BioMed Realty, Healthpeak Properties, Longfellow Real Estate Partners and Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, as well as active clients in Boston and San Francisco.

“DLR Group is committed to growing an industry-leading science and technology practice and McFarlane elevates our capabilities in California and across the nation,” said DLR Group CEO Steven McKay, AIA, RIBA. “Neal and his team have earned an outstanding reputation in one of the country’s most competitive life science markets. McFarlane Architects brings proven science and technology expertise, a deep portfolio of laboratory and research environments, and a commitment to design excellence that mirrors our own.”

Advertisement

Joining DLR Group is intended to reinforce the continuity of McFarlane Architects’ design legacy for its employees and clients. McFarlane Architects gains access to DLR Group’s depth of specialized design resources across 38 offices, enabling pursuit of larger and more complex science and technology projects as a combined science and technology practice.

“It was time to start planning for the future of this firm, and I was determined to find a partner firm that shared our design and business philosophy,” said McFarlane Architects founder Neal McFarlane. “I was looking for a firm with a long-term view, an established presence in California and a commitment to growing a leading science and technology practice. DLR Group is that firm.”

“I’ve watched our industry consolidate over the years, and I wanted to find a partner with real experience guiding firms through this kind of transition,” said McFarlane. “DLR Group’s 100% employee-ownership model gives our people a real stake in what we design next, and it’s the right way to carry our firm’s legacy forward.”

Advertisement

McFarlane Architects will operate as DLR Group|McFarlane Architects in San Diego, complementing DLR Group’s existing 35-person office in Downtown San Diego and offices in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Francisco, Sonoma and Sacramento.

Information for this article was sourced from DLR Group and McFarlane Architects.