CBRE Secures First U.S. Retail Leases for Vietnamese Beauty Brand Hasaki

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Retailer plans a second 7,000-square-foot Southern California location in Anaheim as part of its U.S. expansion strategy

CBRE has arranged a 7,000-square-foot retail lease for Vietnamese beauty retailer Hasaki at Cudahy Plaza in Cudahy, marking the brand’s first U.S. store.

Hai T. Dang, an SVP with CBRE’s San Jose office, represented the tenant, Hasaki LLC. The landlord is Excel Realty Partners, LP.

Cudahy Plaza, located at 7903-8017 South Atlantic Avenue, is an open-air retail center anchored by national retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Market and Burlington.

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Founded in 2016, Hasaki is an omnichannel beauty and personal care retailer operating more than 300 stores, 18 clinics and a nationwide e-commerce platform in Vietnam. The company partners with more than 500 global beauty brands and serves millions of customers monthly through its technology-driven retail model, real-time pricing and rapid delivery services. Hasaki plans to open 10 additional U.S. stores as part of its expansion.

In addition to the Cudahy lease, CBRE represented Hasaki in a second 7,000-square-foot retail lease at Magnolia Square, located at 1234 S. Magnolia Ave. in Anaheim, California. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, the new store will further advance the retailer’s U.S. expansion strategy and strengthen its presence across Southern California. The property is owned by Carrillo & Wigton Properties, LLC.

“The center’s visibility, accessibility and heavy foot traffic aligned with Hasaki’s criteria for selecting a high-performing location within Los Angeles County,” said Dang. “This deal is especially meaningful because the client was referred internally from CBRE in Vietnam, highlighting the strength of CBRE’s global brand and collaboration.”

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Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.

