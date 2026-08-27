CBRE Secures 118,000 SF Commerce CA Industrial Lease for Price Zone

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CBRE has arranged a nearly 118,000-square-foot industrial lease at Harris Business Center in Commerce to Price Zone, a wholesale distributor and importer of consumer goods. The transaction allows Price Zone to consolidate operations previously spread among three separate facilities into a single location.

CBRE’s Cameron Merrill and Jeff Stephens represented the landlord, DWS, in the transaction. The tenant was represented by John Lee of Curb Realty.

“Price Zone’s primary objective was operational consolidation, and 6000 Rickenbacker Road provided an attractive opportunity to achieve that goal,” said Merrill. “The transaction delivered the efficiency and economics the tenant was seeking while helping ownership maximize occupancy within the business park. The result was a solution that closely aligned with each party’s long-term objectives.”

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The facility is located at 6000-6050 Rickenbacker Road and features a 24-foot clearance in the warehouse, along with 19 dock-high loading positions and three ground-level doors. It also has rail service provided by the Los Angeles Junction Railway. Situated in one of Southern California’s top industrial submarkets, the property offers excellent access to the region’s extensive transportation and logistics infrastructure, making it ideal for distribution and warehouse operations.

The transaction comes as leasing fundamentals continue to improve across the Los Angeles industrial market. According to CBRE Research, the region recorded a third consecutive quarter of positive net absorption in Q2 2026, while vacancy tightened to 5.0%, reflecting sustained demand for well-located distribution and warehouse facilities.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.

