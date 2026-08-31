Saul Ewing Strengthens West Coast CRE Bench with Two Veteran Partners

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Saul Ewing LLP has expanded its Los Angeles office with the hiring of partners Charlotte Pashley and John Visconsi, who together bring nearly 50 years of experience advising clients on commercial real estate transactions across the country. They have joined the firm’s Real Estate Services Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Charlotte and John to the firm,” said Saul Ewing Managing Partner Jason M. St. John. “Their arrival reflects the continued momentum we’re building in California. Since entering the market in 2023, we’ve been growing with purpose – expanding our presence in Los Angeles and Orange County, attracting exceptional talent and strengthening the practices that matter most to clients in the region. Charlotte and John bring sophisticated, high-impact real estate practices that deepen our already strong real estate bench in California and complement the nationally recognized real estate work we deliver to clients across the country. Their decision to join Saul Ewing is another powerful signal that our West Coast expansion is accelerating – and that California has become a true engine of opportunity for the firm and our clients.”

Pashley and Visconsi both handle a wide range of commercial real estate matters involving millions of square feet of space, including leasing, acquisitions and dispositions of office, retail, industrial and specialized facilities, such as locations for call centers and worldwide banks. They focus on structuring, negotiating and documenting these transactions, aligning them with clients’ broader business objectives and risk profiles. They also advise on easements, title and survey matters, and a broad array of real estate agreements.

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Charlotte Pashley

A sampling of Pashley’s experience includes representing a global financial institution in connection with its extensive portfolio of financial centers, advice centers, office and ATM locations. She also serves as outside real estate counsel and represents commercial clients in real estate-related disputes. Pashley’s insight into market dynamics and deal execution is also shaped by her experience as a licensed California real estate broker.





John Visonsi

Visconsi has represented corporate tenants, national retailers and Fortune 500 companies in significant leasing and transactional matters, including portfolio-wide retail and entertainment properties, corporate headquarters, call centers and large-scale industrial projects, such as a 22-acre industrial park in Southern California and distribution centers of 500,000 square feet or more. He also has extensive experience negotiating leases, licenses and easements for telecommunications and related infrastructure, including data centers and network switching facilities throughout the western United States.

“Charlotte and John bring impressive, complementary strengths that make an already strong real estate team in Los Angeles and Orange County even stronger,” said Steven Ziven, managing partner of Saul Ewing’s California offices. “Their track record guiding major corporate, financial and retail clients through complex real estate transactions and related disputes deepens our bench and enhances the sophisticated, business-oriented counsel we deliver to clients across the California market.”

Information for this article was sourced from Saul Ewing.

