Matthews Brokers Landmark Sale of 101-Unit The Promenade in Marina Del Rey

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Matthews represents seller and buyer in disposition of 101-unit The Promenade, 303-slip marina and 30k SF of retail/commercial space

A rarely traded waterfront multifamily and marina asset in Marina del Rey has changed hands for the first time in 20 years. Matthews, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, represented the buyer and seller in the disposition of The Promenade, a 101-unit multifamily community located at 4333 Admiralty Way, along with its 303-slip marina and nearly 30,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Matthews Executive Vice Presidents Stew Weston and Rosie Cooper facilitated the transaction.

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“Assets like The Promenade rarely come to market; waterfront multifamily with a private marina of this scale is essentially irreplaceable in Los Angeles County,” Weston said. “Twenty years of single ownership tells you everything about how tightly held this property has been.”

The Promenade is part of Marina City Club, a prominent Marina del Rey waterfront development that includes three high-rise towers containing 600 residential condominiums. Averaging approximately 1,240 square feet, the asset’s 101 residences feature two- and three-bedroom units accounting for more than 90% of the unit mix. Residents at Marina City Club benefit from an extensive collection of resort-style amenities, including multiple swimming pools, fitness and wellness facilities, tennis and pickleball courts, as well as a half-mile waterfront promenade with numerous dining and entertainment options within walking distance.

“The combination of boat slips and direct waterfront access gives this asset a lifestyle appeal you simply can’t replicate,” Cooper said. “We’re proud to have guided the seller through a transaction of this significance.”

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Also being marketed for sale by Matthews is El Camino Real Oceanside, a 10.97-acre residential development site in Oceanside. The coastal infill site is designated for medium-density residential development and allows densities of up to 30 dwelling units per acre, offering flexibility for a range of housing types.

Information for this article was provided by Matthews.

