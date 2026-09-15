20-Year Real Estate Veteran Adam Lerer Joins CIM Group as Managing Director

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Adam Lerer

Los Angeles-based CIM Group has announced that Adam Lerer has joined the firm as managing director, investments. Lerer joins CIM’s Real Estate Equity team, which manages core, value-add, net lease, impact and Opportunity Zone strategies across multiple property types. In this role, Lerer will focus on sourcing, structuring and executing new opportunities for CIM’s real estate strategies while helping grow the firm’s Real Estate Equity platform.

“Adam brings a wealth of expertise across acquisitions, asset management, debt and special situations that complements the diverse strategies within our Real Estate Equity business. His experience will be valuable as we continue to expand our capabilities and pursue opportunities across targeted strategies and markets,” said Jason Schreiber, principal and co-head of real estate equity at CIM Group.

Lerer brings nearly 20 years of commercial real estate experience spanning multiple sectors and market cycles. Prior to joining CIM Group, he served as head of the special situations group, America at PIMCO Prime Real Estate, where he led commercial real estate debt restructuring and alternative solutions across the U.S. for a $14-billion loan portfolio. He also served as head of acquisitions, America at PIMCO Prime Real Estate, leading the firm’s real estate acquisition strategy across residential, industrial, office, life science and retail sectors.

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Prior to PIMCO, Lerer held executive roles at Decron Properties Corp. and Norges Bank Investment Management, while earlier in his career, he worked in the Urban Investment Group and Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs.

“CIM Group’s track record, breadth of capabilities and disciplined approach to creating value through real estate investment are what drew me to the firm,” said Lerer. “I am excited to join a highly respected team and help expand the firm’s Real Estate Equity business through the relationships, market perspective and transaction experience I have developed over nearly two decades.”

Lerer will be based in Los Angeles.

Information for this article was sourced from CIM Group.

