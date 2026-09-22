Waterton Plans Value-Add Overhaul for Newly Acquired Reserve at Chino Hills

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Waterton, a national real estate investor and operator, acquired Reserve at Chino Hills, a 482-unit rental community in Chino Hills. The 20-acre, garden-style apartments located at 4200 Village Drive include 46 residential buildings and a clubhouse.

“The Reserve at Chino Hills stands out for its central location, low-density setting and rare combination of floorplan options, offering an attractive alternative to homeownership in Chino Hills,” said Kol Rath, vice president of acquisitions at Waterton, in a statement. “Our planned value-add program aims to enhance the overall resident experience and help meet rental demand in the area.”

Located in the westernmost point of the Inland Empire, the low-density community is near the intersection of San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties, with convenient access to the region’s employment centers. Waterton will execute a multi-tiered value-add program to enhance the residences and amenity spaces throughout the community.

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It was originally built in 1987. Floor plans include traditional garden-style apartments, offering studio, one- and two-bedroom options with in-unit washer/dryers and private patios or balconies. Townhomes, built in 2024, offer three-bedroom configurations, providing larger-than-usual floor plans and an attractive alternative to single-family home ownership in a highly rated school district. Amenities include three outdoor pools and three hot tubs, an outdoor lounge area with a fireplace and TV, a grilling and picnic area, a dog park and a playground. The clubhouse, built in 2018, includes a fitness center, children’s room, well-appointed lounge, game room and co-working spaces.

Waterton plans to renovate the residences to a modern finish level with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, cabinet upgrades, lighting and plumbing fixtures, hardware and backsplashes. Across the amenity package, Waterton plans to refresh fixtures and furnishings while contemplating a reconfiguration of underutilized spaces to maximize the resident experience at the community.

Residents at Reserve at Chino Hills enjoy proximity to abundant nearby retail, and the community is served by the highly rated Chino Valley Unified School District. The location benefits from immediate access to the recently improved SR-71 corridor, which provides convenient access to retail centers and employment hubs across Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties as well as the Los Angeles metro area.

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Information for this story was provided by Waterton.

