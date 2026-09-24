Hanley Investment Group Facilitates $15M Acquisition of Walgreens-Anchored Center in Lynwood

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Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized retail investment sales brokerage firm, announced that the firm represented the buyer in the acquisition of a Walgreens-anchored, 39,146-square-foot center located at 10901–10927 Atlantic Avenue and 4351 East Imperial Highway in Lynwood. The purchase price was $15 million.

Hanley Investment Group Vice President Ayda Kach represented the all-cash buyer, a long-time client and privately held retail real estate investment firm and developer based in Los Angeles. The seller, The Bilak Companies of Beverly Hills, California, was represented by Newmark Retail Capital Markets, namely Glenn Rudy, Rob Ippolito and Pete Bethea.

“Atlantic Crossing required a fast and disciplined effort to meet our client’s 1031 deadline, and we were able to complete the acquisition in 20 days,” noted Kach. “Our team guided the buyer through a detailed due diligence process and kept the transaction moving efficiently from LOI through closing. The collaboration between all parties allowed us to deliver a smooth all-cash closing on a strong, necessity-based retail asset.”

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Built in 2003, Atlantic Crossing is 100% occupied and features a strong lineup of national and regional tenants, including Walgreens, Starbucks, Panda Express, Subway, PNC Bank, AltaMed Health Services, Diamond Dental, Fiesta Auto Insurance, Tutti Frutti and La Carniceria Meat Market. The center sits on 3.63 acres at the signalized intersection of Imperial Highway (32,000 CPD) and Atlantic Avenue (26,000 CPD), less than one-half mile from the Long Beach (710) Freeway, providing outstanding regional accessibility and visibility.

The property serves one of the most densely populated trade areas in Los Angeles County, with nearly one million residents within a five-mile radius and a daytime population exceeding 275,000. Atlantic Crossing’s tenant mix is designed to meet daily consumer needs in a supply-constrained retail market, with a weighted average tenure exceeding 16 years and nearly 60% of tenants operating as first-generation occupants.

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According to Placer.ai, Atlantic Crossing ranks in the 83rd percentile nationally for visitation among comparable retail centers, supported by adjacency to a top-performing El Super grocery store that attracts more than one million customers annually and generates an estimated $35 million in annual sales. Individual tenants at Atlantic Crossing also demonstrate strong performance within their respective chains in California, including Starbucks (83rd percentile), Panda Express (73rd percentile) and PNC Bank (89th percentile).

Further enhancing demand drivers, Atlantic Crossing is located within one mile of St. Francis Medical Center, one of the largest acute-care hospitals in Southeast Los Angeles, comprising 384 beds, employing more than 2,000 people and serving over 84,000 patients annually.

“Even in a shifting capital markets environment, investors are actively targeting assets with strong fundamentals, reliable foot traffic and proven tenant durability,” said Kach. “Atlantic Crossing exemplifies the type of stabilized, necessity-driven retail that continues to attract capital and reinforce long-term confidence in the sector.”

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored, multi-tenant and single-tenant retail properties nationwide.

Information for this article was sourced from Hanley Investment Group.

