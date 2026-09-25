CIM Group Completes 2535 Alsace Apartment Community in West Adams

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CIM Group has announced the completion and opening of 2535 Alsace, a six-story, 47-unit apartment community in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.

2535 Alsace features a mix of pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom apartment residences designed for contemporary urban living. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, BBQ and lounge area, and on-site bicycle storage. Select residences offer private balconies, and the property also includes approximately 400 square feet of ground-floor commercial office space.

Located just off West Adams Boulevard on Alsace Avenue, 2535 Alsace is situated in one of Los Angeles’ most dynamic neighborhoods. The community provides residents with convenient access to local restaurants, retail destinations, employment centers and transportation options, with connectivity to neighborhoods throughout the city.

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2535 Alsace includes four affordable units reserved for households earning no more than 50% of the Area Median Income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone.

For more than 20 years, CIM Group has acquired and developed real estate and infrastructure assets across communities now designated as Opportunity Zones. The completion of 2535 Alsace further demonstrates the firm’s focus on creating housing opportunities and supporting the continued growth of communities across Los Angeles.

Information for this article was sourced from CIM.

