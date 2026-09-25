Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

PRCP and Conversant Form Joint Venture to Acquire Pacific View Mall in Ventura

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Los Angeles-headquartered Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP), a retail real estate development, investment, management and advisory firm focused on evolving retail-led real estate, has announced that it has formed a joint venture with Conversant Capital LLC, a flexible capital provider to real estate companies and platforms, to acquire Pacific View Mall in Ventura.

The joint venture combines PRCP’s retail operating and leasing expertise with Conversant’s flexible capital capabilities and deep experience investing across real estate asset classes to acquire the 884,000-square-foot property. Effective immediately, PRCP will assume leasing and operational responsibilities for Pacific View.

“Pacific View is a well-established retail destination with a distinctive position along Ventura County’s coastline, and we are pleased to partner with Conversant on the acquisition,” said Steve Plenge, chief executive officer and founder of PRCP. “The property has served the Ventura community for more than six decades, and we look forward to continuing to build on its strong foundation alongside our new partner.”

Advertisement

Located at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 126 at 3301 East Main Street in Ventura, Pacific View has served as the city’s premier shopping and dining destination since opening in 1964 and was last renovated in 2017. With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Pierpont Bay, the property is the only super-regional, two-level, enclosed shopping destination within its 25-mile trade area extending along California’s Gold Coast. The center benefits from two entrances off Main Street and Mills Road and direct access to two major highways.

“Pacific View represents an attractive opportunity to invest in a well-established asset with a distinctive position in its market and compelling future upside, which we look forward to working with PRCP to unlock,” said Tobias Milligan, principal at Conversant. “This transaction builds on our strong momentum across the firm and we are excited to continue expanding our portfolio of diversified real estate assets and operating platforms.”

Pacific View features anchors including Target, Macy’s and JCPenney, alongside more than 130 national retailers, including Sephora, Ross, Victoria’s Secret, Trader Joe’s and 24 Hour Fitness. The property also features an 11-option food court and dining destinations, including Wood Ranch, Red Robin and California Pizza Kitchen.

Advertisement

PRCP strategically leads over $2.5 billion and 22 million square feet in assets under direct management and leasing. Additionally, PRCP manages four million square feet of asset management, advisory and master planning services.

Information for this article was sourced from Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Conversant Capital.

Commercial Real EstateBusiness by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

CIM Group completes 2535 Alsace, a 47-unit apartment community in Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate

CIM Group Completes 2535 Alsace Apartment Community in West Adams

Donatella and REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Goods & Retail

Donatella Versace Starts a New Chapter With REVOLVE

Summer of Poppi

Goods & Retail

Inside the Summer of poppi: How the Soda Brand Turned Culture Into a Growth Strategy

Northmarq arranges $14.8 million, 85% LTC construction loan for 24-unit condominium community

Commercial Real Estate

Northmarq Secures $14.8M Construction Loan for Arcadia Condos

Open and closed plastic disposable takeaway containers with various food ready for deliveries

Banking & Finance

Butterfly Equity Acquires Sustainable Food Packaging Leader Sabert

Hanley Investment Group facilitates buyer’s $15-million acquisition of Walgreens-anchored shopping center in Lynwood

Commercial Real Estate

Hanley Investment Group Facilitates $15M Acquisition of Walgreens-Anchored Center in Lynwood

PANEL DISCUSSION 1 - Day 1 - Global Partnerships in Biotech.

Healthcare & Science

Saudi Biotech Summit Reports SAR 5.5 Billion in New Deals

Pitch competition in progress at RGMBS 2026.

Medical Technology

23 Biotech Companies Pitch for Funding at Saudi Arabia’s LSIF 2026

Los Angeles Orbital data center developer signs development agreement with Reflex Aerospace

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Orbital and Reflex Aerospace Partner to Scale 100,000-Satellite Constellation

Waterton acquires 482-unit Reserve at Chino Hills Apartments

Commercial Real Estate

Waterton Plans Value-Add Overhaul for Newly Acquired Reserve at Chino Hills

Mature couple calculating bills at home using laptop while calculating finances sitting on couch.

Healthcare & Science

Paid Program

6 Ways to Manage Your Healthcare Costs

Truelink Capital logo

Banking & Finance

Truelink Capital Acquires Industrial Maintenance Leader JT Thorpe Group

The Latest Deals

Advertisement