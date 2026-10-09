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Commercial Real Estate

Tutor Perini’s Fisk Electric Inks $24 Million Data Center Deal

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Sylmar-headquartered Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company, has been awarded an electrical services contract for a confidential data center customer in Houston. The contract value is approximately $24 million.

Fisk’s scope of work includes prefabrication and assembly of modular containment systems and related electrical infrastructure, including liquid-cooled components and piping, for a new ground-up data center. These units will be built at Fisk’s new 75,000-square-foot prefabrication/manufacturing facility in Houston.

This emerging prefabrication market is in high demand due to the nationwide shortage of electricians, enabling Fisk to increase its prefabrication work when serving as the prime electrical contractor supporting data center owners, developers and general contractors in refining offsite manufacturing to ensure schedules are met with the limited resources available nationwide.

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Electrical construction work is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 with substantial completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. The contract value will be reflected in the company’s backlog for the third quarter of 2026.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world.

Information for this story was sourced from Tutor Perini Corporation.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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