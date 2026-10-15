Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

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Financing marks latest milestone in Century City campus transformation

Anderson Real Estate, a private, family-owned real estate development and management company, today announced the completion of a $550-million refinancing of Anderson Towers, its two-building office campus located at 1800 and 1900 Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The transaction marks the latest milestone in Anderson’s multi-year repositioning of Anderson Towers. Since 2021, Anderson has invested more than $300 million in the properties, funding a comprehensive renovation designed to create a modern workplace destination in the heart of Century City, one of the most in-demand office submarkets in the United States. Today, the campus is 98.1% leased.

“We’ve invested in Anderson Towers because we believe deeply in the long-term strength of Century City and in creating office environments that will continue to attract leading companies to Los Angeles,” said Matt Lavin, executive chairman of Anderson Real Estate. “The leasing success we have achieved across the campus has validated that conviction. This financing represents another important milestone for Anderson Towers and underscores our long-term commitment to these properties and the broader Los Angeles community.”

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Anderson completed the renovation of Anderson Towers in 2025, which included modernized building façades, renovated lobbies and common areas, and landscaped outdoor spaces connecting the two towers. The redesign was led by David Montalba of Montalba Architects and Dillon Diers of OJB Landscape Architecture.

The repositioning has attracted a diverse roster of tenants, including Ares Management, which signed a 12-year lease for approximately 206,000 square feet at 1800 Avenue of the Stars in 2023 and subsequently established its Los Angeles headquarters at the property. Since 2022, approximately 875,000 square feet of leases have been signed across the campus. The campus is also home to a distinguished roster of firms spanning finance, law, real estate and media, including Savills, Milbank LLP, Canyon Partners, Rockefeller Capital Management, Guggenheim Partners, Invesco and Dear Media.

“Anderson had a clear vision for these assets and continued to invest in the campus through a period of significant change across the office market,” said Mike Kathrein, managing director at Eastdil Secured Savills, which advised Anderson on the financing. “The campus’ leasing success and this financing reflect the quality of the property and the continued appeal of Century City to both tenants and investors.”

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Both 1800 and 1900 Avenue of the Stars achieved LEED Gold certification in 2026. In June 2026, 1900 Avenue of the Stars also received BOMA International’s TOBY Award for Renovated Building of the Year, following recognition at the Greater Los Angeles and Pacific Southwest regional levels.

Wells Fargo served as primary lender and servicer, with JPMorgan Chase as secondary lender. Eastdil Secured Savills arranged the financing on behalf of Anderson. Allen Matkins represented Anderson, while Hogan Lovells Cadwalader represented the lenders.

Information for this article was sourced from Anderson Real Estate.

