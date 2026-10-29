Skechers’ Manhattan Beach Office Building Hits the Market for the First Time in Over 20 Years

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One of the few beachfront properties in downtown Manhattan Beach offered for sale for the first time in over two decades

CBRE has been named the exclusive listing agent for 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd., a nearly 30,000-square-foot office property in Manhattan Beach.

Located just steps from the beach, this three-story Class A building is being offered through a competitive bidding process. The property will be delivered vacant, providing an opportunity for an owner-user or investor in one of Southern California’s most supply-constrained coastal office markets.

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CBRE’s Stephen Somer, Vice Chairman; Anthony DeLorenzo, Vice Chairman; Bob Healey, Senior Vice President; John Lane, Senior Vice President; and Brooke Silver, Senior Vice President, are marketing the property on behalf of the ownership, Skechers.

The property was extensively renovated in 2018 and serves as a purpose-built corporate headquarters. In addition to office space, the building features a private, three-level subterranean parking garage with 69 stalls. 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd. also provides an opportunity for retail on the ground floor, allowing for various commercial uses and creating an engaging street-front presence.

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Situated along Manhattan Beach Boulevard in the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach, the property is surrounded by the city’s retail, dining and hospitality amenities and is within walking distance of the beach and Manhattan Beach Pier. The location benefits from strong executive housing demographics and proximity to many of Los Angeles’ leading aerospace, technology and investment firms.

“Opportunities to acquire a vacant Class A office building of this scale in downtown Manhattan Beach are exceptionally rare,” said Somer. “The property offers immediate occupancy in one of Southern California’s most established and highly sought-after coastal business communities.”

Manhattan Beach is one of the region’s premier coastal markets and annually hosts several nationally recognized sporting events, including AVP professional beach volleyball tournaments, the International Surf Festival and other beach-focused competitions.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group.

