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Industrial power solutions provider Critical Loop had the initial commercial launch of its CLB-5100 Power System with a 25-megawatt hybrid microgrid deployment across an SRG Commercial campus in Southern California, marking the first public application in partnership with SRG of Critical Loop’s Power-Ready Industrial Portfolio model, which enables real estate developers to pre-solve interconnection constraints across entire portfolios. Alongside the deployment, SRG has named Critical Loop its preferred microgrid partner across Southern California for the next two years.

“Real estate developers can’t afford to have finished buildings sitting idle because the grid isn’t ready,” said Bala Ramamurthy, chief executive of Critical Loop, in a statement. “A completed building sitting idle due to grid delays is stranded capital. By addressing interconnection constraints at the portfolio level, we’re removing the risk from utility timelines and giving developers a more predictable path to getting power-intensive operations online faster.”

The flagship deployment addresses an urgent need for SRG’s tenant, an advanced manufacturer operating under an early 2027 deadline. Regional utility energization did not align with the tenant’s commercial operation date, and conventional alternatives, such as standalone diesel generation, carry significantly higher operating costs and price uncertainty while lacking the appropriate power quality to support advanced manufacturing and AI loads. Critical Loop’s turnkey bridge model delivers reliable, code-compliant power within the required timeframe at a fraction of the operating cost, with cleaner performance and a certified microgrid operator managing the system end to end.

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To meet the project deadline, Critical Loop is deploying an 18-month hybrid power solution to bridge the gap until the campus receives its permanent grid upgrade. Designed to deliver 25 MW of total capacity within just nine months from contract to energization, the architecture balances grid constraints, cost and sustainability through a phased hierarchy of power sources.

Because the local grid connection is limited to approximately 7 MW of firm capacity alongside a 2 MW flexible service connection, the system pulls additional headroom from the utility whenever power levels drop. To handle demand beyond grid limits, Critical Loop prioritizes battery storage as its primary means of power augmentation, minimizing both operating costs and emissions. The company will deliver 12 MW/60 MWh of storage capacity across the campus. Onsite generation will fill any remaining operational gaps, while 3.5 MW of dedicated emergency backup generation stands ready to ensure uninterrupted reliability.

“Power constraints can derail an entire development pipeline if you let them,” said Scott Mulkay, senior vice president at SRG Commercial, in a statement. “By partnering with Critical Loop, we are pre-solving the time-to-power problem before tenants lease our developments. It allows us to move at the speed our tenants require, rather than waiting on utility timelines.”

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Beyond the inaugural project, the two-year preferred provider agreement positions Critical Loop to scale bridge power across SRG’s regional pipeline. The partnership is projected to support thousands of jobs in California by keeping growing advanced manufacturing and industrial operations within the state.

Information for this story was provided by Critical Loop.

