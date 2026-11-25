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Los Angeles-based Datex Property Solutions, a market leader in real estate portfolio management, has announced the launch of Datex AI Live, a new solution that enables commercial real estate organizations to securely connect their portfolio data directly to leading AI applications, including ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot.

Built using Model Context Protocol (MCP), the standard for connecting AI applications to external data sources, Datex AI Live enables organizations to leverage their existing AI tools while maintaining control over access to their portfolio information.

Using Datex Al Live, users can leverage all their portfolio data, including financials, budgets, general ledger, rent rolls, collections, occupancy, leasing, retail sales, work orders, investors, loans and CRM, to ask highly detailed questions that cross multiple data sets, generating systematically repeatable, data rich answers.

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“Like many real estate portfolio owners, we’ve leaned heavily into AI but struggled with the challenges of data accessibility and data fidelity and the security and governance controls that our compliance and IT team cares about,” said Andy Kline, co-CEO of Chase Properties, a long-time Datex client. “Datex AI Live has been a transformational ‘win’ for our business.”

Owing to Datex AI Live’s breadth of data coverage and superior data fidelity (including access to transactional detail), questions can begin free form and rapidly iterate to pinpoint analysis, stylized reports, dynamically generated Excel workbooks and interactive applications.

“Clients are absolutely loving Datex AI Live and the ease by which their stakeholders can leverage their portfolio data to build exactly what they want, when they want and how they want it,” said Mark Sigal, chief executive officer of Datex Property Solutions. “We’re beyond thrilled with the level of innovation we’re seeing from clients. It changes the equation.”

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The system is built with the security needs of IT in mind and features multiple layers of user and role-based access control, fine-grained governance of which data sets are accessible and logging and audit trail detail of user’s and usage.

Datex AI Live is a plug-and-play solution, meaning portfolio owners don’t have to build and manage expensive, complicated data lakes, making it accessible to CRE companies big and small.

Datex’s platform is used by owners, investors, asset managers and property management firms to oversee thousands of retail properties and tens of thousands of tenants nationwide. The platform is also widely embraced by owners and operators of multifamily, office, industrial and mixed-use portfolios, providing comprehensive visibility into operational, financial and leasing performance.

Perfected in the field over 25 years, the Datex platform has enabled property management, accounting, leasing and asset management teams to monitor key portfolio metrics including rent collections, tenant sales performance, occupancy, leasing activity, operating expenses and automate lease approval and monthly investor reporting. With the addition of Datex AI Live, organizations can now leverage artificial intelligence to rapidly analyze complex portfolio information, identify trends, uncover opportunities and make their teams more productive.

Information for this article was sourced from Datex Property Solutions.

