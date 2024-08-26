Partner

Jacoby & Meyers

Personal Injury

Laura Lynn Davidson is a partner at Jacoby & Meyers, specializing in catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, slip and fall and motor carrier liability cases. As an experienced trial lawyer, she holds corporations and insurance companies accountable, securing justice for her clients. Davidson has achieved millions in awards, including a $5.1-million verdict for a woman injured by a commercial truck, a $2.5-million settlement for a man with severe spinal cord injuries from a waste truck collision and a $2.3-million settlement for the family of a man killed by an intoxicated driver. She also achieved a $2.25-million settlement on behalf of a man who suffered spinal cord injuries when a delivery man smashed the rear end of his car.

