Partner

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

Labor & Employment

Matthew S. McNicholas is a leading employment attorney in Southern California, specializing in representing first responders facing discrimination, harassment and retaliation. As panel counsel to the Los Angeles Police Protective League and the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, he secured over $17 million in employment resolutions in 2023. His cases have prompted significant institutional changes such as improving fire inspections and updating police procedures. Notable achievements include a $2.25-million settlement in a gender harassment case against Willits PD. McNicholas’ work holds public safety agencies accountable, empowering employees to create safer workplaces and driving real change within police and fire departments.

