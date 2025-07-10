GeoLinks Names Dr. Sanyogita Chief Technology Officer

GeoLinks, California’s largest fixed-wireless internet service provider, has announced the appointment of Sanyogita Shamsunder, Ph.D., as chief technology officer. Dr. Shamsunder brings more than two decades of technology leadership at Verizon, Google and NextNav and will report directly to GeoLinks CEO Kevin Hetrick.

“Dr. Shamsunder’s track record of turning breakthrough ideas into real-world solutions is exactly what GeoLinks needs as we scale our next-gen wireless network and expand our ClearFiber connectivity into new markets,” said Hetrick. “Her vision and operational expertise will accelerate our mission to deliver fast, reliable and affordable connectivity to enterprise, government and multifamily customers as well as underserved communities across the West.”

“I’m excited to join GeoLinks at such a decisive moment,” said Dr. Shamsunder. “Demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity is skyrocketing, especially in historically underserved areas. The opportunity to apply my experience in advanced wireless and cloud networking to a mission-driven company like GeoLinks is energizing, rewarding and deeply meaningful. I look forward to expanding GeoLinks’ network reach, driving platform innovation and empowering more people, properties and businesses to thrive in the digital economy.”

Dr. Shamsunder’s extensive experience includes a notable tenure at Verizon, where she held several senior positions, playing a pivotal role in the development and national launch of 5G. At Verizon, she also led product development and engineering, network planning and spectrum initiatives, and innovation labs. Prior to that, she led Google Cloud’s global edge networking team, aligning multi-vendor infrastructure with cloud and business priorities.

Most recently, Dr. Shamsunder was at NextNav, leading operations and innovation. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for GeoLinks, which is rapidly expanding its footprint across California, Nevada and Arizona. The company is accelerating service to high-demand multifamily housing, rural communities and businesses, while introducing new enterprise-grade solutions designed for scalability, redundancy and low latency.

Additionally, GeoLinks is leveraging public-private partnerships and broadband funding opportunities to extend its ClearFiber fixed-wireless and fiber hybrid network to communities long overlooked by legacy providers.

Dr. Shamsunder holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia, an MBA with honors from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a B.E. from Osmania University in India.

Information was sourced from BusinessWire. Learn more by contacting jmendoza@geolinks.com.