Centerfield Acquires ConsumerVoice to Expand Digital Commerce Reach

Centerfield, a premier technology service for digital customer acquisition based in Playa Vista, acquired ConsumerVoice, a digital commerce platform that curates and promotes products to engaged audiences on its popular websites ConsumerVoice.org and BuyersReport.org.

Centerfield’s digital brands and proprietary platform, Dugout, engage in-market consumers and supercharge customer acquisition for leading brands in home services, insurance, business services, e-commerce and many other categories. With ConsumerVoice, Centerfield will drive additional purchases at scale.

“ConsumerVoice is an innovative business that allows Centerfield to serve leading brands in more than a dozen new categories,” said Kris Barton, chief executive of Centerfield, in a statement. “In addition to offering Centerfield’s core capabilities to ConsumerVoice customers, we are excited for their digital commerce capabilities to expand the business of our current clients.”

The transaction marks the sixth Centerfield add-on acquisition since the company was acquired by Platinum Equity in December 2019. Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ConsumerVoice.

Information for this article was sourced from Platinum Equity.