OSEA Malibu Announces Strategic Growth Investment from General Atlantic Share

OSEA Malibu, the seaweed-infused skincare brand that has focused on clean, clinically-proven beauty for nearly 30 years, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a strategic growth investment (of an undisclosed amount) from General Atlantic, a leading global investor. Mother-daughter founders Jenefer and Melissa Palmer will retain a significant stake and continue to actively lead and support the brand’s day-to-day operations, mission and strategy.

Founded in 1996 in Malibu, California, OSEA was born from three generations of women harnessing the healing power of the sea through seaweed-infused, clinically-proven skincare, with a holistic approach to wellness and self-care. Since its inception three decades ago, OSEA has become a trusted leader in prestige body skincare led by its award-winning Undaria Algae Body Oil.

With General Atlantic’s investment, OSEA will deepen its presence in core markets and bring its innovative products to additional markets worldwide. Building on its heritage and commitment to quality, OSEA will continue to advance product development to provide exceptional skincare to its consumers and retail partners globally.

“General Atlantic’s longstanding commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, sustainability and impact perfectly aligns with OSEA’s mission. We’re confident that this partnership will create exciting opportunities for innovation and global expansion, while remaining true to our roots and shared values,” said Melissa Palmer, co-founder and CEO, OSEA. “As we look forward to this next chapter of growth, we are deeply grateful to the entire OSEA team, our partners at CAVU, and most importantly, the incredible community that has supported us over the last 30 years.”

“OSEA is a rare brand that combines three decades of family values, consumer trust and category leadership,” said Andrew Ferrer, managing director at General Atlantic. “We are honored to partner with Melissa, Jenefer and the OSEA team to help carry the family’s legacy forward and to support their vision for clean beauty innovation and global expansion.”

Ben Sherman, principal at General Atlantic, added, “At the intersection of clean, clinically-proven skincare and holistic wellness, OSEA has built strong momentum in prestige body care and established a reputation for integrity, efficacy and excellence. We look forward to supporting the team as they unlock the next phase of OSEA’s growth.”

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic’s Andrew Ferrer and Ben Sherman will join the OSEA Board of Directors.

OSEA remained self-funded until 2020, when the brand received investment from CAVU Consumer Partners, a growth equity fund known for building and backing iconic brands. Following the close of the transaction, CAVU will fully exit its investment.

Raymond James served as the exclusive financial advisor to OSEA. Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel to OSEA, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to General Atlantic. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

