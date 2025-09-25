PACECO and MITSUI E&S Secure TTI Order for Ship-to-Shore Cranes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cypress-based PACECO Corp., a global leader in container handling equipment, together with MITSUI E&S, has announced a major contract to supply two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes to Total Terminals International, LLC (TTI) at the Port of Long Beach.

The new cranes, to be built in Japan, will include key American-made components supplied by U.S. companies. This contract demonstrates how PACECO and MITSUI E&S are working to diversify supply chains while ensuring that terminal operators in the U.S. continue to access world-class equipment.

“This order underscores the shift now underway in the U.S. container handling market. For decades, terminals depended heavily on Chinese manufacturers. Today, PACECO and MITSUI E&S are proving that there are reliable alternatives that both meet the needs of U.S. ports and support broader national security and supply chain resilience goals,” said Troy Collard, general manager of sales at PACECO.

The new cranes are based on PACECO’s standardized design approach, refined through previous deliveries to terminals in the U.S. and worldwide. This model allows customers to benefit from a proven, standard platform while incorporating custom features tailored to their operations. The TTI cranes will be capable of serving vessels of up to 24,000 TEUs, among the largest in service today.

The new cranes are expected to enter service in 2027 following completion of manufacturing and installation.

Paceco’s recent delivery of six Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes to TTI in August, designed with a fuel-efficient battery-electric hybrid system, can be readily upgraded to full zero-emission operation through integration with hydrogen fuel cell or shore power solutions. This upgrade pathway has already been validated by PACECO’s successful deployment of the world’s first hydrogen-powered RTG crane at Yusen Terminals in Los Angeles in 2024.

Content sourced from PACECO. For more information, contact jbergganzarain@trccompanies.com.