LAEDC Announces Finalists for the 30th Annual ‘Most Business-Friendly City Award’ 

LAEDC awards one large and one small city in L.A. County for business development and creating economic opportunities.

On September 22, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) announced the finalists for the 2025s Most Business-Friendly City Award, a cornerstone of the milestone 30th annual EDDY Awards . This honor recognizes one small city and one large city in Los Angeles County that exemplify innovation, strong partnerships and best practices in fostering economic opportunity.

Now in its 30th year, the award underscores the vital role cities play in driving inclusive economic growth. While all 88 cities across Los Angeles County are working hard to support residents and businesses, finalists stood out for their innovative approaches that not only strengthen their local economies but also serve as models other cities can learn from.

An independent blue-ribbon committee of judges selected the finalists. The process was highly competitive, with voting closer than ever, all reflecting the impressive economic efforts throughout Los Angeles County.

The winners will be selected November 5 at at The Rose Bowl, during an event which will bring together some of the region’s top business, government, civic, education, non-profit, philanthropic and community leaders for an annual celebration of economic development in the Los Angeles region.

Here are 2025’s EDDY finalists.

Most Business-Friendly Small City Finalists:

Azusa: Leveraging a lean team and partnerships to activate downtown spaces like the 609 Community Space, Azusa also introduced community-driven events such as Azusabor Culinary Festival.

Most Business-Friendly Large City Finalists: