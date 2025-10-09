Keck Medicine of USC Expands to Pasadena

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

New state-of-the-art medical office building is Keck Medicine’s largest and most advanced outpatient location

Keck Medicine of USC’s largest and most advanced outpatient location, located at 590 S. Fair Oaks Ave., is now open, bringing Keck Medicine’s clinical expertise, services and technology to Pasadena and neighboring communities in the San Gabriel Valley.

“USC is always looking for opportunities to extend its mission and impact,” said Beong-Soo Kim, interim president of USC. “This strategic expansion in Pasadena allows Keck Medicine of USC to better serve our community, promote health and save lives.”

The new four-story, 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical office building more than doubles Keck Medicine’s capacity to deliver care in Pasadena. Located in the emerging biotech/biomedical corridor of Fair Oaks Ave., the health system joins other leading tech and healthcare organizations transforming the city.

“This newest addition to Keck Medicine’s renowned health system solidifies our reputation as a healthcare leader in the San Gabriel Valley and brings world-class clinical care closer to home,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine. “We are dedicated to providing greater access to our nationally acclaimed faculty physicians who provide highly specialized care and work at the forefront of medicine.”

The new medical office offers patients access to many of the same physicians who treat patients at Keck Medical Center of USC. These include specialists affiliated with USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center as well as experts from the USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute and USC Orthopedic Surgery, which provides care for USC Athletics and the L.A. Kings.

The Pasadena location also advances USC’s academic mission by offering medical students, residents and fellows valuable clinical training experience under the supervision of Keck School of Medicine of USC physicians.

The building provides an airy, nature-filled environment designed to promote well-being. Each of the location’s four floors is suffused with light from floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The medical office is also designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, the most widely recognized green building rating system in the world, for many features, including sustainable material selections and on-site renewable energy.

The new location allows patients to meet many of their healthcare needs in one convenient location.

“From routine imaging to managing chronic arthritis to cardiac workups, we have our patients’ healthcare needs covered,” said Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, CEO of USC Care Medical Group and CEO of Keck Medicine Ambulatory Care Services. “We offer more than 15 different clinical specialties all under one roof, making care easier than ever to access.”

In addition to the new Pasadena location at 590 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Keck Medicine will continue to serve patients at its 18,000-square-foot location at 625 S. Fair Oaks Ave.

Information sourced from Keck Medicine of USC. To learn more, contact mary.ferguson@med.usc.edu.